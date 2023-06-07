Disney Terminates FastPass Entirely, New System Coming Soon

Things are getting exciting at one Disney Resort, with a new replacement for Disney’s infamous FastPass system on the way!

In the last few years, the way Guests experience the Disney parks and Resorts has changed significantly. The biggest change came in the form of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane at both U.S. Disney Resorts.

Since then, the rest of Disney’s Parks and Resorts across the globe have followed suit, with the Tokyo Disney Resort implementing an exciting new system very soon.

The Tokyo Disney Resort has just revealed it will be introducing a free “line skipping” pass for all Guests and is retiring the original FastPass name and system entirely.

This new pass, called the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority pass, will be available starting in Summer 2023 and be free to all Guests. This new system will operate similarly to how Disney Genie does at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but of course, will not cost Guests a dime.

This, however, means the retirement of the Disney FastPass name at the Resort.

One line on the document details this change:

“Disney FASTPASS®, which is currently unavailable, will terminate its service permanently.”

The following attractions will feature this new pass:

Tokyo Disneyland

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Space Mountain

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters

Big Thunder Mountain

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

Haunted Mansion

Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!

Tokyo DisneySea

Aquatopia

Indiana Jones® Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Turtle Talk

Nemo & Friends SeaRider

The Magic Lamp Theater

Raging Spirits