Universal Continues Demolition and Erasure of Fan-Favorite Attraction

Universal is continuing to demolish and erase a closed and extinct attraction at its Orlando Resort location.

The Universal Orlando Resort has featured some of the best and most iconic theme park attractions of all time. However, most of these original experiences have closed over the years.

Poseidon’s Fury, another longstanding attraction, closed forever on May 9, 2023, marking an incredibly sad day in the Universal Orlando Resort’s history for many Guests. This attraction may not have been the most advanced, but it proved to be a fun and engaging experience nonetheless, complete with some impressive effects.

Since its closure date, we’ve seen Universal get to work on removing the attraction from the Park in different ways. A few weeks ago, Universal started working on getting rid of the entrance sign and theming, something that has been an ongoing project.

You can check out the current progress in the photos shared below:

The Poseidon’s Fury entry sign has now been removed.

All of the letters were filled with concrete and painted over.

The rest of the attraction remains the same.

The Guest also revealed that the water is becoming stagnant at the former entrance of the attraction:

We can confirm, that this water over near Poseidon’s Fury is starting to smell.

It’s rumored that the entire Lost Continent area of Universal’s Islands of Adventure Park will be rethemed along with Poseiodn’s Fury. Nothing has been confirmed at the moment, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the entire area reworked into something new and exciting.

Of course, the largest project currently happening at the Universal Orlando Resort has to be EPic Universe. This new expansion will act as the third Park for the Resort, featuring dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences to enjoy.

Most notably, Guests will be able to find a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a video game-centric area dedicated to all things Mario.

