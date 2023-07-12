Deluxe Resort accommodations may come with elevated premiums, but where it matters most, Disney Value Resorts are equally advantageous, if not more so, in perks, benefits, and overall onsite delights.

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is already expensive enough. So why spend even more on unnecessary over-the-top accommodations when you can experience the best value for money well-spent right in the heart of all the magic? Sure, you can find good value all-inclusive resorts in nearby off-property venues or in the Tampa Bay or Kissimmee areas. But Walt Disney World Value Resorts are the absolute best value family resorts around—in perks and pricing.

Some vacationers have misconceptions that Disney Value Resort Hotels are lesser than other accommodations regarding quality and standards. This is entirely untrue. While Value Resorts do omit some of the broader onsite amenities you’ll commonly find at Moderate and Deluxe designations, they still offer the same stellar Disney-exclusive advantages. In truth, opting to stay in one of Disney’s five existing Value Resorts can be a highly enjoyable experience. To better demonstrate this, we at Inside the Magic are sharing all that Disney Value Resorts have to offer.

Related: Fan Reveals Truth Behind Value Resorts

Swimming Pools

Because swimming is such a popular pastime, you can count on every Disney Resort to have a multiple range of onsite pools. Disney Value Resorts are no exception. It is, in fact, at Disney’s Art of Animation where you will find the single-largest hotel pool at any Disney Resort—the Big Blue Pool, which follows a Finding Nemo theme. Other pools on location here include the Cozy Cone Pool and Flippin’ Fins Pool.

A short walk away, over at Disney’s Pop Century, you’ll find three other premium pools. They are the Hippy Dippy Pool, Bowling Pool, and Computer Pool.

All three All-Star Resorts have two pools each. These include the Surf Bay and Grand Slam at Disney’s All-Star Sports, the Calypso and Piano at All-Star Music, and the Fantasia and Duck Pond at All-Star Movies.

Related: Most Popular Pools at Disney World

Activities and Recreations Galore

Swimming is just one of many recreational pursuits at Disney Value Resorts. If you’re not taking a dip in the pools, you’ll find various poolside activities happening around the clock. There are also plenty of playgrounds on the grounds at each Value Resort. Whether it’s raining or you’re looking for an indoor recreation to escape the heat, every such designation also houses resident arcades. Also, check out those rotating activities led daily by onsite Cast Members. These may include anything from fun games, trivia, relay races, contests, and more.

Jogging Trails

Energetic kids and adults looking to stay in shape will be glad to know that every Value Resort features jogging trails. All these trails span at least a mile long or longer. Even if you’re not looking to jog, per se, they’re perfect for taking leisurely, scenic strolls any time of day.

Campfires and Movies

Every evening, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., you can enjoy complimentary campfire activities at all five Value Resorts in a designated location. During these events, you can enjoy fun singalongs, a large bonfire, and free marshmallows to roast over the open flame.

Unless otherwise indicated, campfire activities are followed up most evenings by Movies Under the Stars. Beginning at 8:30 p.m., these events are presented as free outdoor movies on a large screen. Feature presentations change nightly, but schedules are usually posted around your Resort.

Related: Do You Know About These Charming Experiences at Disney Resorts?

Delicious Dining Options

While Disney Value Resorts do not house any onsite restaurants, each one’s food court more than compensates for that by featuring a profuse selection of versatile foods. With multiple serving stations available and plenty of variety to suit any taste, it can be argued that Value Resort food courts easily outshine those at Deluxe and Moderate Resorts!

Shopping Onsite

Like pools, one constant mainstay you will find at any Disney Resort is an onsite gift shop. Here they have anything and everything you may need, including a small selection of groceries and personal care items. It’s also the place to go for all those souvenirs, mementos, and themed apparel.

Related: Disney World Gift Shops You Need to Check Out

Complimentary Transportation

Complimentary shuttle buses are provided at every Disney Resort to take you to all four theme parks, both water parks, and to neighboring Disney Springs. While shuttle buses are the norm, some Resorts provide an alternate means of complimentary transportation to neighboring locations. For instance, two Value Resorts—Disney’s Art of Animation and Disney’s Pop Century—are on the Disney Skyliner Gondola route, giving Guests a sky-high alternative for getting to either EPCOT or Hollywood Studios.

Related: What Are All the Different Transportation Options at Disney World?

Some Have Family Suites

Did you know that some Value Resorts even feature family suites? That means you don’t have to spend extra on a Deluxe Resort accommodation to compensate for your larger group! The two Disney Value Resorts that offer family suite options are Disney’s All-Star Music and Disney’s Art of Animation.

Is Staying at a Value Resort Better?

While we can’t confirm that it is generally better to choose a Value Resort over a Moderate or Deluxe option, it is the preferable route to go where some folks are concerned. It’s also better for families with smaller kids, in particular. But then, even adults may find booking a Value Resort more advantageous, especially when looking to save money or take a shorter vacation.

Related: What You Need to Know About the Different Disney World Resort Levels

Which is the Best Value Resort at Disney World?

When you compare Disney Value Resorts, there are just some that stand out above the rest. I personally give Disney’s Art of Animation the highest overall marks for many reasons. This Resort boasts the grandest and arguably best pool on Disney Property, features some of the most versatile and flavorful dining options, has family suites, and is right on the Disney Skyliner route. Since the Skyliner provides easy access to both EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Art of Animation may just be the best Disney Value Resort for adults who plan on spending most of their time in those two Parks specifically.

Which Value Resort is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.