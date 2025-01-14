Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort each feature vibrant shopping and dining districts, which provide unique opportunities for entertainment, dining, and more.

Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, and the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California, each have charm. They cater to different preferences and experiences. Let’s dive into their highlights and see which might be the right choice for your next visit.

A Brief History of Disney Springs

Disney Springs has a rich history dating back to 1975 when it debuted as the Lake Buena Vista Shopping Village. Over the years, it underwent several transformations, including renaming Walt Disney World Village in 1977, Disney Village Marketplace in 1989, and Downtown Disney in 1997.

Finally 2015, it became Disney Springs after an extensive redevelopment that added new dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Today, it spans over 120 acres and offers a mix of high-end stores, unique boutiques, and themed dining experiences.

What to Know About Downtown Disney

The Downtown Disney District opened in 2001 due to a major Disneyland Resort expansion. This expansion included Disney California Adventure Park and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. While smaller than Disney Springs, Downtown Disney remains a beloved destination. It offers a mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment within walking distance of Disneyland Resort’s theme parks and hotels.

Accessibility and Convenience

Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort can easily access Disney Springs. Complimentary shuttle services, boats (from nearby resorts like Old Key West, Saratoga Springs, and Disney’s Port Orleans Resorts), or even walking paths are available. For those driving, Disney Springs offers free parking in well-organized garages and surface lots.

The Downtown Disney District is conveniently located within walking distance of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and all three Disneyland Resort hotels. Parking is available in the Simba Parking Lot. There is an initial $10 fee for the first hour, with additional charges for extended stays. Validation is available for certain purchases.

Size and Layout

Disney Springs is expansive, covering 120 acres divided into four districts:

Marketplace

Town Center

The Landing

West Side

Its sheer size means it offers a wide variety of experiences. However, this can require more walking to explore fully. In comparison, Downtown Disney is much smaller and more intimate. This makes it easier to navigate quickly. Its compact size is ideal for visitors looking for a shorter, more focused shopping or dining experience.

Shopping and Dining Options

Disney Springs boasts over 100 shops and roughly 70 dining options. This makes it a haven for shoppers and food lovers. Highlights include:

World of Disney : The ultimate Disney merchandise store.

: The ultimate Disney merchandise store. The LEGO Store : A destination for kids and collectors alike.

: A destination for kids and collectors alike. The BOATHOUSE : Waterfront dining with an unforgettable ambiance.

: Waterfront dining with an unforgettable ambiance. Raglan Road : A lively Irish pub with nightly entertainment.

: A lively Irish pub with nightly entertainment. Salt & Straw: A favorite for unique ice cream flavors.

While smaller, Downtown Disney still offers a delightful selection of around 20 shops and 20 dining locations. Highlights include:

World of Disney : A scaled-down but equally magical version.

: A scaled-down but equally magical version. Salt & Straw : Bringing its creative ice cream concoctions to the West Coast.

: Bringing its creative ice cream concoctions to the West Coast. Naples Ristorante e Bar : Known for its authentic Italian cuisine.

: Known for its authentic Italian cuisine. Splitsville Luxury Lanes : A mix of bowling, dining, and family fun.

: A mix of bowling, dining, and family fun. Earl of Sandwich: A fan-favorite for delicious specialty sandwiches.

Entertainment and Unique Features

Disney Springs offers a wide array of entertainment options, including:

Drawn to Life : A breathtaking Cirque du Soleil show exclusive to Disney Springs.

: A breathtaking Cirque du Soleil show exclusive to Disney Springs. Aerophile : A tethered balloon ride providing stunning views.

: A tethered balloon ride providing stunning views. Amphicar Tours : Unique vintage boat-car tours.

: Unique vintage boat-car tours. Live Music : Performances across all four districts, including the AdventHealth Waterside Stage and House of Blues.

: Performances across all four districts, including the AdventHealth Waterside Stage and House of Blues. Kiddie Rides: A carousel and train at the Marketplace.

While Downtown Disney’s entertainment offerings are more limited, live music performances at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage consistently draws crowds. The district’s proximity to the parks adds an extra layer of convenience, including opportunities to view fireworks from select spots within the district.

Similarities Between Disney Springs and Downtown Disney

Both Disney Springs and Downtown Disney share some beloved features, including:

World of Disney : The ultimate destination for Disney merchandise.

: The ultimate destination for Disney merchandise. LEGO Store : A haven for creativity and fun.

: A haven for creativity and fun. Salt & Straw : A shared love for innovative ice cream flavors.

: A shared love for innovative ice cream flavors. Splitsville Luxury Lanes: Bowling and dining under one roof.

Which One Should You Choose?

Choosing between Disney Springs and Downtown Disney depends on your preferences and the type of experience you’re seeking:

Disney Springs : Ideal for those wanting a vast array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. It’s perfect for a full-day outing.

: Ideal for those wanting a vast array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. It’s perfect for a full-day outing. Downtown Disney: Perfect for visitors looking for a more compact, easily walkable experience. Its added convenience of proximity to Disneyland’s parks and hotels is a bonus.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re strolling through the expansive streets of Disney Springs or enjoying the cozy charm of Downtown Disney, both districts offer unique ways to immerse yourself in Disney magic. With world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment, the choice ultimately comes down to your personal preferences and plans. Which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments!