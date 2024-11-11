‘Moana 2’ Offerings Coming to Disney Parks as Film Reaches Blockbuster Status

Eight years ago, Disney introduced audiences to its first Polynesian princess in Moana. Moana lives on the island of Motunui, which is slowly dying. She dreams of traveling off the island and finding a way to save her people. Moana’s father — who is the Chief — forbids her from leaving, but Moana learns that her ancestors were seafaring people.

She knows that the only way to save the island is to leave Motunui and restore the heart of Te’Fiti, which the demigod Maui had stolen. She ventures out on the journey of a lifetime, encountering foes both small and large, as well as Maui himself.

Disney CEO Bob Iger shocked everyone when, back in February, he announced that Moana 2 would be hitting theaters nationwide this fall. He revealed that the film was originally supposed to be a Disney+ series, but the footage was so incredible that they decided to turn in show into a theatrical release.

This belief was further supported by the fact that the original Moana film was the number one streamed movie on Disney+ in 2023. Subscribers spent more than 11 BILLION minutes watching the beloved film.

Now, after nine long months, Moana 2 is set to premiere on November 27, just one day before Thanksgiving.

With just about two weeks before the film’s premiere, Disney is celebrating the legacy and popularity of Moana by introducing a ton of new food and beverage offerings.

The new menu items will premiere at Disneyland Resort on November 15, the same day as the holidays kick off at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Let’s take a look at some of the mouthwatering new dishes!

Disneyland Park

River Belle Terrace

Coconut-Macadamia Pancakes – short-stack pancakes, coconut cream, toasted macadamia nuts, and tropical fruit

Hamburger Steak & Eggs – spiced ham fried rice, eggs, and mushroom gravy

Bengal BBQ

Grilled Shrimp Skewer – made with sausage and pineapple, topped with coconut vinaigrette

Disney California Adventure

Award Wieners

Pulled Pork Dog – sweet & spicy pulled pork with fiery tropical chutney on a toasted bun, served with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or filmstrip fries

Schmoozies

Tropical Smoothie – pineapple, orange juice, grenadine, and coconut milk slushy, topped with whipped cream and shredded coconut

Studio Catering Co./Hollywood Lounge

Boat Snack Burrito – Kālua-style pork with spiced ham and egg fried rice, spicy cabbage slaw, and charred pineapple, served with Hawaiian macaroni salad

In addition to these limited-time food and beverage offerings, there will also be a Heihei straw clip available at select locations throughout Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and the Disneyland Hotel.

We do not know how long these items will be available, so head down to The Most Magical Place on Earth and dine away, beginning November 15!

Tickets are now on sale for Moana 2.

What Moana–themed snack are you most excited to try? Will you be seeing Moana in theaters this Thanksgiving weekend? Let us know in the comments!