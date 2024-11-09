Disneyland’s Secret Basketball Court You Aren’t Allowed To Use

Take a trip as we explore Disneyland’s secret basketball court.

Related: Entire New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Set After ‘Rise of Skywalker’ in Development at Disney

There are tons of secrets to explore during a Disneyland vacation, as the entire resort is filled to the absolute brim with hidden details and a fun, enchanting atmosphere.

Guests are encouraged to make the most of their Disneyland day, enjoying the various rides and attractions featured at the resort as they please. Guests are given (mostly) free reign to take in an incredible atmosphere and theming inside both Disney California Adventure and the original Disneyland Park.

Standing above it all is Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds, which features a well-kept secret that 99% of guests will never even see it.

Related: More Upcharges: Disney Adds New $22 Paywall for Parade

Disney’s Secret Basketball Court

It may come as a surprise to learn that at the very top of Matterhorn Bobsleds lies a hidden basketball hoop and a small court. The miniature court rests in an attic-like space at the top of the interior of the man-made mountain, which was originally intended as a break area for cast members working in the attraction.

Certain cast members would even climb the Matterhorn itself for a brief period of time. These climbers also used this break room, with someone having the inspired idea of turning part of the space into a bite-sized basketball court where employees could shoot some hoops.

The diagram below provides a rough estimate of what the inside of Matterhorn Bobsleds looks like, complete with the storage area where the secret basketball court rests.

Related: Add Disney Magic to Your Holidays with These Charming Mickey Mouse Decorations!

Matterhorn History

Matterhorn Bobsleds was the first roller coaster to open at Disneyland, becoming the park’s first major thrill ride. It debuted on June 14, 1959, just a few years after the Disneyland Resort held its grand opening.

Of course, classic Disney rides and attractions already existed at the time, but Matterhorn Bobsleds was an incredible moment in theme park history, ushering the entire industry into a new age. Among other achievements, Matterhorn Bobsleds was the first tubular steel coaster to open in the entire world.

Matterhorn Bobsleds paved the way for future Disney roller coasters, like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, to take shape, leading to modern-day marvels like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom’s TRON Lighcycle / Run.

Did you know about this Disneyland secret? What’s your favorite Disney theme park mystery?