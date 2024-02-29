Disney Approves “Confidential” Construction Project

Downtown Disney is shaking things up.

Walt Disney once said that Disneyland Resort would never be finished: “It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” Following its founder’s vision, the Southern California Disney park is changing once again.

Disneyland Resort isn’t lacking newness. Weeks ago, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel reopened as the reimagined Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel, with exclusive character meet & greets and entertainment offerings unlike anything previously offered at a Disney Resort. At Disneyland Park, guests can enjoy the modernized Toontown with the all-new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. Disney California Adventure Park recently premiered San Fransokyo Square, a mini-theme park land inspired by Big Hero 6 (2014).

Now, it’s Downtown Disney’s turn. Since Walt Disney World Resort reimagined its shopping and dining district to Disney Springs, Disneyland Resort is home to the only remaining “Downtown Disney District.” Open to the public, the expansive entertainment destination is a perfect gathering place for locals and tourists alike.

Downtown Disney hasn’t avoided change in the last few years. Beloved restaurants and bars like Tortilla Jo’s and Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen closed permanently in the last year, and Earl of Sandwich is preparing to relocate and rebuild its space. The Quick Service favorite will move to a temporary location in April.

On February 26, Disneyland Resort applied for a building permit for new construction at Downtown Disney. According to the City of Anaheim’s website, the “confidential project” is located at 1555 S Disneyland Dr., Unit #100, steps from the Disneyland Hotel. Government officials can “see correspondence” for information that Walt Disney Imagineering intentionally withholds from the public.

Disney Parks fans on Reddit discussed the building permit on Wednesday. u/tallejos0012 shared a screenshot of the filing, writing: It looks like Disney is building Something smack dab next to Star Wars Trading Post.”

Commenters quickly brainstormed possible reasons for the filing. Many agreed that the construction project would likely be Earl of Sandwich’s temporary location, given that the restaurant pushed back its move days ago.

“It’s the temporary Earl of Sandwich location,” said u/BrandNameChild. “Probably just some placemaking for the food trailer they’ll be operating out of.”

“Could be the new temp location for Earl,” u/SoulMaekar agreed.

Others shared their dreams for Downtown Disney.

“I hope it’s a rainforest cafe!” u/MrFinch8604 wrote. “Imagine how cool DtD would be with one of those!”

Disneyland Resort hasn’t announced any further information about the upcoming project at Downtown Disney. It’s unclear how, if at all, the construction will impact visiting guests.

What would you like to see built at Downtown Disney? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.