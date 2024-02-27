Disney Cancels Beloved Location Closure Moments Before Shut Down

If you are a Disneyland fan, we have some good news for you!

One of the best things about visiting Disneyland is that there are so many different options for guests to indulge in when it comes to food. Whether you are eating in Disneyland Park and stuffing a hand-dipped corn dog in your face before grabbing a dessert at Jolly Holiday, or you are having dinner at Flo’s Café in Disney California Adventure — there is so much food that guests drool over every time they enter the park.

Even if you are not stepping inside the theme parks, there is still plenty to eat. Of course, the hotels (The Disneyland Hotel, Pixar Place Hotel, and Disney Grand Californian Resort) all have a variety of dining options for guests, as does Downtown Disney, making getting a meal in the happiest place on earth more affordable if you do not have a park ticket for the day.

In January, we confirmed that the Mexican table service restaurant Tortilla Jo’s would be shutting its doors on March 31st, just one month from now. As we reported, “While the main table service Downtown Disney restaurant will close in March, its attached quick service taqueria (aptly named “Taqueria at Tortilla Jo’s) will remain open for another two weeks before closings its doors for good on April 13.”

Fans of the dining location were heartbroken to know that their favorite burritos, guacamole, and enchiladas would be no more but were comforted with the news that “A new Mexican restaurant, Paseo and Centrico, will open in the dining and shopping district later this year in the former location of the old Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar. This will be run by the Patina Restaurant Group, which currently operates Tortilla Jo’s.”

The Patina Group also operates a handful of locations at Walt Disney World, like Maria and Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway, The Edison, Morimoto Asia, and more.

As we then explained, “Vice President of the Patina Restaurant Group, Frank Moreno, celebrated Chef Gaytán’s vision of bringing Mexican heritage and culture to Orange County and the Downtown Disney District.”

“Mexican culture embraces spending time with family and friends sharing a delicious meal together. Tiendita will offer guests an expedited dining choice, while the experience remains true to this ethos and authenticity,” the executive said.

However, it has now been confirmed that the actual dining location or Tortilla Jo’s will actually be open for a week longer than guests expected! Now, guests can get in one extra meal with the dining location canceling its initial closure and moving it to April 7, 2024.

Downtown Disney is undergoing a significant transformation in its culinary offerings, with plans to introduce 11 new restaurant and bar concepts throughout the year.

Gaytán’s Paseo restaurant, Centrico courtyard bar, and Tiendita grab-and-go stand are slated to debut this spring in the area formerly occupied by the Patina group’s Catal restaurant and Uva bar.

The Parkside Market, a food hall concept by the Levy Group, will feature a variety of dining options including Seoul Sister (offering Korean rice bowls), Sip & Sonder (a Caribbean-inspired coffee house), GG’s Chicken Shop (specializing in rotisserie and fried chicken sandwiches), and a rooftop bar. Additionally, the market will welcome a large new location for Din Tai Fung.

Among the other new eateries set to open in the Downtown Disney District in 2024 is Porto’s Bakery and Cafe, which will take over the current Earl of Sandwich location, with Earl of Sandwich relocating to the west side of Downtown Disney.

Below is Disney’s more in-depth explanation of the dining locations that will be found in Parkside Market:

Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks.

is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks. Sip & Sonder, from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.

from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites. GG’s Chicken Shop, from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast.

from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast. A second-story bar will be an al fresco spot offering great views to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails from mixologists who infuse, muddle, stir, shake and swizzle the freshest mixes using local ingredients and artful garnishes. Refreshing selections will include frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.

There is no confirmation as to what will replace the Downtown Disney location, but rumors of a Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar dupe or a Gideon’s Bakehouse have both been stated due to their popularity in Disney Springs.

Tortilla Jo’s has been serving food to Disneyland guests for over 20 years, so this closure is certainly leaving many guests nostalgic over memories they have shared dining at the location while on vacation, visiting the parks.

Will you be sad to see Tortilla Jo’s shut down for good in April?