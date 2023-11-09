Disneyland Shuts Down Beloved Vacation Spot, Families Devestated

One highly popular spot at Disneyland Resort is reportedly set to shut down, and considering its popularity, fans will not be too happy with this upcoming change.

At Disneyland Resort, guests have a wide variety of things to enjoy. Of course, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are the dual theme park options for guests. At Disneyland Resort, guests can walk through the park Walt created and marvel at Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Visitors can delve into eerie escapades at The Haunted Mansion throughout the year, and during the holiday season, they can experience Haunted Mansion Holiday, featuring characters from Nightmare Before Christmas. Pirates of the Caribbean promises a swashbuckling journey, while Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain deliver unparalleled thrills. Timeless rides such as Matterhorn Bobsleds, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish are essential experiences, and the dining options are superb, with standout venues like Blue Bayou and Carnation Cafe.

Disney California Adventure Park offers a plethora of experiences! Wander down Buena Vista Street, retracing the footsteps of Walt in Hollywood, savor a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, or venture into Cars Land to bask in the glow of neon signage and embark on Radiator Springs Racers.

Explore the all-new Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus, where encounters with characters like Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and many others await. Don’t miss the thrilling rides, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Feel the rhythm on the Silly Symphony Swings and catch Jack Jack’s antics on Incredicoaster. The array of rides and attractions is truly endless!

There are three Disney resorts to choose from, including Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, which will soon complete its Pixar theming.

And, on top of all that magic comes Downtown Disney.

Downtown Disney is a free location where guests can eat, shop, and hang out on Disney property; it also allows guests to also enter the theme parks, with the entrances being located within the Downtown Disney District.

At the moment, there is a lot of change and construction ongoing in the area.

It’s almost unavoidable to encounter construction when you visit Disneyland or, for that matter, Walt Disney World. Rides undergo continuous refurbishment, new lands and attractions are in the works, facades and storefronts receive touch-ups, pavement is replaced, and more.

Disneyland strives to maintain a pristine appearance with top-tier finishing and theming, but the regular wear and tear from guests over time necessitates ongoing park maintenance. Achieving the look of perfection requires accepting that the park may appear imperfect for a brief period. Additionally, sometimes Disney decides to remove a location entirely, which can create a much longer stint in construction.

Related: Disney Removes Life-Threatening Safety Warning From Attraction

As we know, Disneyland has been undergoing extensive construction lately. Fortunately, the opening of San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure has alleviated some of the construction impacts. Nevertheless, there’s still considerable work to be done in Disneyland Park.

Splash Mountain bid farewell a few months ago, and currently, significant developments are underway in Critter Country for the completion of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Additionally, the Princess and the Frog intellectual property was unveiled Tiana’s Palace a few months ago.

Additionally, Tarzan’s Treehouse is also closed and is currently being rethemed to the Swiss Family Robinson IP, which will be reminiscent of the Walt Disney World Resort’s attraction.

In Downtown Disney, we have seen construction at The Uva Bar, which is being removed entirely, as well as the Jazz Kitchen.

Soon Disney will be adding three new dining locations in their Parkside Market. As per Disney Parks Blog:

Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks.

is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks. Sip & Sonder, from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.

from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites. GG’s Chicken Shop, from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast.

from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast. A second-story bar will be an al fresco spot offering great views to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails from mixologists who infuse, muddle, stir, shake and swizzle the freshest mixes using local ingredients and artful garnishes. Refreshing selections will include frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.

Recently, one guest took to Reddit to ask, “Tortilla Jo’s is closing?”. They thought this due to the fact that the webpage was not loading correctly. While others were seemingly having the same issue, another guest reported that they had confirmation from a cast member that the Mexican spot was shutting down.

The guest wrote, “Went to UVA bar during it’s last week open and was told by our server that supposedly Tortilla Joe’s will be turned into a sushi restaurant.”

Another chimed in, “I think the rumor they are referring to is Din Tai Fung- which is Asian, but not sushi. It has been rumored since they announced they were coming to DtD that Din Tai Fung may take over Tortilla Jo’s. I know no truth to the rumor other than I’ve seen and heard it repeated.”

So, while Disney themselves have not yet confirmed the news, it seems their staff already has the intel.

Many are saddened by the news as well, stating, “Man, I hope Tortilla Jo’s doesn’t close. I love their table side guacamole and margaritas”, and “It’s insane to me that they’re going to close down a family-friendly restaurant in favor of a high end, WAY over expensive version with no kids menu.”

Some other dining locations in the area include:

Earl of Sandwich

Salt & Straw

Starbucks Coffee

Splitsville Luxury Lanes – Dining

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Beignets Expressed

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Napolini Pizzeria

Jazz Kitchen

Tortilla Jo’s offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a vast menu and multiple options for kids. The dining location is moderately priced but beloved for its delicious offerings.

Are you sad to hear of Tortilla Jo’s shutting down?