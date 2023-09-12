Disney Attraction Ripped Apart, Destroyed by “Barbarian” Guests

If you are visiting Disneyland, you likely will notice everything is meant to look as perfect as possible.

Disney Cast Members are constantly picking up garbage so that there is never anything on the ground, refurbishing attractions, and even repainting railings that have little scratches. Walt Disney always held up the idea of perfection, and even after his reign, the theme parks still strive to meet his initial expectations.

At Disneyland, two men’s bathrooms are under construction, the entire right side of Fantasyland is covered in scrim, Peter Pan’s Flight is under construction, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is open, but the entryway is covered up. Tarzan’s Treehouse is currently undergoing a retheme, as well as Splash Mountain, which recently shut down for good to turn into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tiana’s Place and the New Orleans train station are also under construction. At Disney California Adventure, construction has wrapped up significantly with the completion of San Fransokyo.

That being said, there has been many complaints about the unfinished and messy construction of the bridge. As we have shared, the bridge pieces are warped-looking, and do not connect with a seamless finish.

Overall the issue that more work is constantly being done to Disneyland is due to guest behavior as of late. Even most recently, we reported on a guest who was arrested for jumping the turnstiles when entering the theme park, and then attempting to outrun the cops.

Of course, behavior such as this will have you removed from Disneyland, and likely arrested. The same goes for defacing property.

Earlier this year, Toontown reopened at Disneyland following an extensive refurbishment. With the opening of the new land came Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an all-new attraction for Disneyland Park. Within the queue, the ride has been experiencing guests tampering with the set design, ripping things off, and now, that trend only seems to continue. As you can see, the mayo container has been ripped from the table, the salt and pepper shaker were once popular items to rip off as well.

Guests have been caught ripping more props off tables, and stealing them. Disney has currently not replaced the stolen condiment prop, likely because it has been stolen so many times at this point. It should be reminded to guests that Disney does have cameras in their queue’s and guests who try and destroy property will be caught and punished.

How, you ask? Disney jail.

Have you ever wondered what happens when you get in trouble at Disneyland? Some may think that a serious infraction would have you removed from the park, but it seems that at times it could have you brought to an interrogation room, at least according to some celebrities.

That is exactly what Gossip Girl star Blake Lively had to endure as a child. The actor, who is married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds once discussed the traumatizing experience with David Letterman. Lively told Letterman:

“I grew up going to Disneyland like twice a week…my mom would take me out of school and take me to Disneyland But I was banned from Disneyland for a year because I went to Disney prison.”

If you are like me, the only Disney prison that I could think of at Disneyland was the one in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, but it seems that Lively experienced a more serious version, but this version did not have any bars or locks. Lively continued to explain what caused the trouble, “You get a stamp when you leave the park. If you spray hairspray on it, you can transfer them to someone else’s hand.”

his is when Disney security had eyes on the siblings and caught them trying to pull a fast one on Disney! Lively continued, “So we go downstairs in Disneyland – it’s all white rooms, everyone is dressed in all white, the furniture is all white, and they just interrogated us…it was really scary and traumatizing.”

After the two were caught, they were reportedly not allowed back in Disneyland for a full year.

Of course, this instance occurred years ago when Lively was just a child, and when Disneyland relied on a stamp system for reentry — something you would not see nowadays, since the parks have tightened security associated with guests entering and reentering the parks. Disneyland now takes guests photos upon entry as a way of associating guests with their specific park tickets.

guests cannot be arrested by Disney security. However, depending on the circumstance, the “Disney jail” can be used as a place to hold a disruptive guest until police arrive. Typically, guests who are not going to head to the police station are brought down to the security-like room, asked questions, at times detained for a few hours, and then released.

In many cases, guests who cause problems are banned from the Disney Park for a minimum of one year.

Marvel Iron Man trilogy and Avengers franchise star, Robert Downey Jr., has also previously shared that he, too, went to “Disney jail”.

The actor stated, “I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a stern warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone.” This is an example that proves that the result of a guest infraction can change depending on the day and the issue at hand — and depending on the security measures that are in place at the parks.

Have you ever witnessed a guest defacing Disney property?

