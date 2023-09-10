Disneyland Bridge Cracking, Structural Integrity Appears Compromised

A brand-new bridge at the original Disneyland Resort is cracking under pressure, with fans pointing out its shocking state.

The Disneyland Resort has undergone some significant changes within the last year. The most notable change came in 2022 with the addition of Avengers Campus. After this expansion came an overhaul of Mickey’s Toontown, which included a copy of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, an attraction that first opened several years prior at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

However, an entire land was just rethemed at Disney California Adventure, opening to the public at the end of August. This land is, of course, San Fransokyo, a fictional take on San Francisco inspired by the one found in Disney’s Big Hero 6 (2014).

This new area was announced back in 2022 at Disney’s D23 Expo, where Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, revealed that Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure would be changing into San Fransokyo. This land has proven to be controversial, to say the least. While many Baymax fans were delighted, some Disney Park aficionados were sad to see another original Imagineer-themed area replaced by an Intellectual Property (IP).

Recently, fans began pointing out how “unfinished” the new bridge looks, with some worrying about the integrity of the entire structure. A few photos were shared online of the new bridge, with several users commenting and sharing their thoughts on it:

I usually like being able to take 8K photographs for the detail afforded, but with the multiple holes and lack of screws, this looks like the installation equivalent of a battleground.

Fans agreed that this new bridge looked quite bad, with some calling it the “worst” installation they had ever seen at Disneyland. Another user called this new bridge “terrible.” Some fans likened this new bridge issue to how the new Toontown area opened back in 2022. When Mickey’s Toontown reopened, fans were quick to notice a lot of areas of this new land were not finished. Some parts were missing paint, some areas were inaccessible, and overall, Mickey’s Toontwo felt unfinished. Eventually, Disney worked out all these kinks, even if it took digging out entire sections of the land.

This is most likely the case with this new bridge, as Disnet will most likely be fixing issues that pop up in San Fransokyo in the near future as they become more apparent. Of course, guests can still enjoy the rest of Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park, which are both home to some of the most iconic theme park rides in history, such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds.

