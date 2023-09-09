Dinoland U.S.A. Officially Extinct as New Area Comes to Animal Kingdom

During the Destination D23 event, dozens of announcements for the entertainment and parks sides are revealed, both to some excitement and to some disappointment, including one major announcement for Animal Kingdom.

One of the areas that fans have been worried about for a few months has been the Dinoland U.S.A. area at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. As Shanghai Disney works on its new Zootopia (2016) land, fans were upset with the rumors that a similar area would be coming to Animal Kingdom.

Dinoland has lost about half of its area and attractions over the last year, with the DINOSAUR attraction essentially the only attraction still open in the area. Rumors have flown about a Zootopia or Moana (2016) takeover for the area, even an Encanto (2021) land. Originally, Animal Kingdom was created to celebrate animals, whether real or fantasy, and arguments rose that elements from Moana or Encanto just don’t fit that theme.

As Shanghai builds the towering city of Zootopia, fans argued that the story of the film didn’t fit Animal Kingdom either, even though it was clear that something would be taking over the Dinoland area of the park eventually. At the D23 event earlier today, it was finally revealed what would be coming to the park.

While a Zootopia overlay will be coming to the Tree of Life, it will not be taking over Dinoland U.S.A. In fact, the area will be themed towards the “tropical Americas” with a focus on “adventure, exploration, and discovery” of the biodiverse area. The area will be bringing Encanto and Indiana Jones-based attractions and experiences to the park, but will also provide an authentic storytelling atmosphere.

While Encanto has been rumored for the park for the last year, it’s been met with much outrage and confusion for fans of the dinosaur-themed area. Fans can rest assured knowing that the area won’t be entirely themed to the 2021 animated film or Indiana Jones’s adventures, but will instead incorporate them throughout the “tropical” area.

It’s a sad day for fans of Dinoland U.S.A., although the area has been in desperate need of an update for years. It does seem like a major move towards incorporating more Disney IPs into the park, which has also been a source of contention for Disney parks fans for years. However, the changes are still a long way off, so don’t say goodbye to DINOSAUR just yet!

What do you think about the closure of Dinoland? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!