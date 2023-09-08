Controversial Project Likely Won’t Come to Disney World as Park Suffers Constant Delays

There’s been a lot of worry over the last week as the new Zootopia (2016) land coming to the Shanghai Disney Resort. While initial responses were excited at the level of detail and brand-new addition, others were upset and angry at the possibility of a similar land coming to Walt Disney World.

Zootopia is one of Disney Pixar’s most popular original films, bringing in over $1 billion to the company. The film tells the story of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), a bunny cop who fought and trained her way to the police force of the city of Zootopia, and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) a conman fox who ends up helping Judy solve a missing animal case, eventually joining the police force as her partner. The movie deals with themes of racism and classism while portraying a heart-warming story of perseverance and acceptance.

The area coming to Shanghai will feature an all-new attraction, one-of-a-kind experiences, and exciting character meet and greets. However, Disney World fans weren’t happy at the prospect of a similar area possibly coming to Animal Kingdom. As Destination D23 Weekend draws closer, many have been wondering what announcements the company will make and what fans can expect to see at the parks in the near future.

Is Dinoland’s Time at Disney World Over?

For over a year, rumors have been flying that the Dinoland U.S.A. area of Animal Kingdom will be replaced, either by a Moana (2016) or Zootopia-themed area. While half of the area in Animal Kingdom is closed, DINOSAUR is still available for guests to ride, although it’s been the focus of recent rumors. As EPCOT prepares to finally open its Journey of Water inspired by Moana attraction to guests, many are assuming this means that Zootopia will take over Animal Kingdom.

However, one Disney insider took to X/Twitter to share their disbelief over that possibility. “My favorite part of this Zootopia To WDW discourse is the never ending belief so many Disney fans have in attractions coming. Meanwhile we’re in year four of a Moana walk through that still isnt open to day guests,” said @derekbrugan.

The Moana attraction was first announced in 2019 and planned to open to the public in 2021 as part of Disney World’s 50th anniversary and a planned EPCOT overhaul. Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, including the 2020 pandemic, construction was significantly delayed, with construction still taking place around the entire park. Journey of Water is only now undergoing cast member and annual passholder previews, years after its initial planned opening day.

The Park Has Faced Nonstop Delays in the Last Few Years

“This is exactly why I have lost all faith in everything that is ever announced for WDW to come out in a halfway decent time for it to be worth it by the time is done. Then I remind folks it took Universal a year to build and open Velocicoaster,” responded @BlaktimusPrime. “The fact that it’s taken them 6 years to build a roller coaster and 4 years to build a splash pad all while in that same span universal has built 2 roller coasters, minion world, DreamWorks land and a full on new park. Their pace is gonna cost them,” chimed in @KyleKillacky.

Walt Disney World has suffered lately in terms of announcements and projected timelines, with many announcements ending up brushed to the side and completely forgotten. With Universal’s “Disney Killer,” Epic Universe, expected to open during summer of 2025 (and well underway in construction), the park needs a significant update to offer to guests to entice them to vacation at Disney.

With so many delays park-wide, it seems unlikely that Disney World will ever see a Zootopia land come to Florida, whether at Animal Kingdom or at another park. However, it’s clear that the resort desperately needs a major update to entice guests to visit once Epic Universe opens, especially as it starts to lose favor among theme park fans.

Do you think Walt Disney World will actually bring a Zootopia-based land to Florida? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!