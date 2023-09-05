Who wants to grab a Pawpsicle or Big Donut?

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained a prominent position in the realm of theme park entertainment. The company has consistently provided outstanding guest experiences and embraced state-of-the-art technology throughout their global network of Disney parks. Disney is renowned for its pioneering efforts, such as integrating augmented reality into attractions like the Haunted Mansion and employing advanced drone technology in their renowned nighttime spectacles. Nevertheless, even with Disney’s unwavering dedication to excellence, there inevitably be moments where they fall short of that lofty standard.

The Disneyland Resort located in Anaheim, California, is renowned for being the “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a phrase originally coined by Walt Disney himself, and a sentiment that has been upheld throughout the company’s rich history. Over the years, Disney’s influence has expanded worldwide, encompassing destinations such as the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. The reach of the Disney Resort brand extends even further, encompassing iconic destinations like the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

However, the Disney parks are also in states of constant flux — that is to say, they don’t stay stagnant, and are prone to having attractions, shows, rides, or even entire areas becoming totally defunct. With new expansions constantly adding to the guests’ experience and bringing new guests into the parks, Disney often has no qualms about shuffling things around to cater to modern guests’ expectations.Disney’s Much-Speculated ‘Zootopia’ Land Gets Exciting First Look

Disney’s New Zootopia-Themed Land

Many Disney fans have long speculated about changes to areas of parks like DinoLand USA of Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida’s Walt Disney World — and it seems like Disney are prepared to test the viability of a Zootopia (2016) themed land this time round.

Previously, we have known that Disney are looking to replace Animal Kingdom’s DinoLand with a Moana (2016) and/or Zootopia land after their Blue Sky announcement at last year’s D23 event.

Recently, the Disney Parks Blog shared some fun new first looks of the Shanghai Disneyland iteration of Zootopia that’s scheduled to open at the end of this year, including some images of treats you can expect to taste at the park, as well as tantalizing images of Mane Street and food options like donuts from The Big Donut in the movie. With Disney often repeating Shanghai Disneyland’s successes (like the TRON Lightcycle Run coaster that got ported over to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom), this is basically a sneak peek into what could be coming to Animal Kingdom or even Hong Kong Disneyland.

Videos (Disney Magical Kingdom Blog) have also surfaced showing some spectacular first looks at the audio animatronics slated to debut in Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia, including that of police officer Clawhauser (Nate Torrence), good friend of lead Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin). The Disney Parks Blog shares the following description of the new Zootopia: Hot Pursuit ride:

Before you know it, you’ll be assigned to back up Officer Judy Hopps and her partner, Nick Wilde, now officially a police officer, in an action-filled police chase. Here you will traverse across Zootopia’s iconic terrains, sliding across the ice of Tundra Town, prowling for fugitives through the streets of Sahara Square, sharing a too-close-for-comfort encounter at Mystic Springs Oasis, and plummeting from the canopies of the Rainforest District all in pursuit of Bellwether and her gang to track down Gazelle.

Additional footage of an animatronic Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) from Zootopia: Hot Pursuit interacting with an animated Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman):

Whether the Shanghai Disney Resort’s Zootopia area and its accompanying rides, food and entertainment will prove successful enough for a port — across the ocean — remains to be seen.

The Shanghai Disney Resort and its main theme park, Shanghai Disneyland, is a Disney park situated within Chuansha New Town, Pudong, Shanghai, China, and is an integral component of the Shanghai Disney Resort. The park is jointly managed by The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Shendi Group through a collaborative partnership, and it is overseen by Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, in conjunction with Shendi.

What do you think of the new Zootopia area and Hot Pursuit ride? Could this be coming soon to other Disney parks around the world? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

