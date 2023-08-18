Report: New ‘Zootopia,’ ‘Moana’ Attractions Coming to Disney World

An entire land inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom appears to be rethemed entirely to make way for new attractions and experiences based on Zootopia (2016) and Moana (2016).

Animal Kingdom Park – A Major Retheming on the Way?

During the September 2022 D23 Expo, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro spoke and laid out some fundamental information on “Blue Sky” plans for reimagining DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. During a live stream, D’Amaro and Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty shared that the company wants to add more attractions and experiences based on the successful Disney animated movies Zootopia and Moana. The rides would include a log-flume type ride, much like the Splash Mountain ride being rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, Opening Soon at EPCOT

At EPCOT, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is nearly complete as Cast Member previews have begun. The entire new area is set to open later this year, in November. A brand-new look was shared just a couple of days ago of the unique attraction experience, including a walkway path and water features that will engage Guests of all ages to participate in the activities coming to this new land. Moana is gearing up for a live-action remake directed by the same person who does the Broadway musical of the same film, Thomas Kail.

Dinoland U.S.A Retheming Coming Sooner Than Expected?

So a retheming of the DinoLand U.S.A area would make sense as more Moana content is set to be released in the coming years, along with a sequel to Zootopia in the works at Disney. WDW Magic recently reported that senior members of the Walt Disney Imagineering, including Chris Beatty, were seen touring around Disney’s Animal Kingdom park.

The presence of these individuals in this particular area could mean that a complete retheming of this portion of Animal Kingdom could be coming sooner than expected, with the Dinosaur attraction possibly getting replaced entirely. Fans and guests love this attraction and have stated that removing this ride would be a sad sight as the ride is popular among families.

Still, the ride might stay altogether and be rethemed again like it has been in the past. But the area needs new attractions and experiences for guests as Animal Kingdom is one of the smaller Disney Resort parks, making this place a day or less visit. But new interests centered around Zootopia and Moana would surely bring a newly found Disney magic to the area.

What are your thoughts on DinoLand U.S.A. completely getting rethemed shortly? Are you sad to see Dinosaur the Ride go?