Disney Reveals All-New Look For ‘Moana’ Attraction Coming Soon

Disney World released some new information and photos for its upcoming EPCOT Moana attraction to the Disney Resort later this year.

New ‘Moana’ Attraction Coming to Life Inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort

According to Disney World, some significant movements have been coming out of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, the all-new attraction experience set to open sometime later this year. Previews for Cast Members have kicked off for the upcoming attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Alongside Moana’s eagerly awaited live-action rendition set to be directed by the same talent behind Hamilton, an exciting addition is set to grace EPCOT this Autumn under the moniker Journey of Water, drawing inspiration from the movie above. This immersive attraction will whisk visitors on a self-guided trail adventure, inviting them to engage with water as it embarks on its journey from the skies to the seas and back, as per details found on the official WDW website and enveloped within the precincts of World Nature – an EPCOT realm committed to preserving the Earth’s natural allure – the attraction zone will usher in serenity and equilibrium to all who venture there. Although an exact inauguration date from Disney is yet to emerge, enthusiasts can anticipate the opening of this captivating zone in the latter part of 2023, sometime from October to December. Recent reports from Inside The Magic have disclosed the initiation of official testing for this novel attraction experience. In a recent development, an online leak has granted eager Guests a sneak peek into the musical backdrop that will grace the nearly finished construction zone.

What Is Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana?

For those of you unaware of what this new experience will be or what it’s all about, the official Walt Disney World website describes it as such:

Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, you’ll find that:

Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.

Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you’ll learn how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.

Disney released some new information via photos regarding this unique attraction experience just moments ago. Scott Gustin on Twitter revealed the images along with some minor information as EPCOT gears up for the grand opening of this area, which is set to take place sometime over the next three months.

Disney also shared a new photo from the attraction. It's similar to other photos previously shared – but I'm pretty sure it's a new look: pic.twitter.com/RZVu00UQVM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 16, 2023

For a better look at the photos released, you can view them below:

The photo is a little blurry, but you can see some added foliage, a statue of the Goddess from the film, and some new details not seen before for this new attraction coming soon. No further details have been released regarding an official opening date for this experience, but again, Guests can expect this to open over the next eight to twelve weeks.