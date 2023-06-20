Testing Officially Begins on New ‘Moana’ Inspired Attraction at Disney World

Disney World is gearing up for the highly anticipated ‘Moana’ inspired attraction experience to open inside EPCOT as official testing begins.

‘Moana’ Inspired Attraction, Journey of Water, Begins Coming to Life

Inspired by Moana, Journey of Water is slowly coming to life as the attraction experiences aim to open later this year at Walt Disney World in EPCOT. Recently, a video was leaked online giving Guests an official first look into the music that will be playing in the area where the attraction experience is currently being built.

For those of you unaware of this upcoming Disney attraction experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will be a self-guided tour on a trail where Guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again, according to the official WDW website.

The attraction area will open to the general public within World Nature – the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the natural beauty of our world, bringing balance and tranquillity to everyone who visits. There is no word yet on an official opening date from Disney, but Guests can expect this attraction area to open in late 2023, sometime between October and December of this year.