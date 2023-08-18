BREAKING: Disney Sues DeSantis Board for Violating Constitution

In a shocking new update, Disney Sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ board for violating the state’s constitution.

The Walt Disney Company has just filed a countersuit against the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District for violation of the Florida Constitution. This 55-page filing denies the District Board’s claims and accuses the board of Breach of Contract, as well as violating the state constitution.

Disney asks the judge to declare Senate Bill 1604: Land Use and Development Regulations unconstitutional.

Disney is now countersuing CFTOD, seeking damages because the district refuses its "duty to perform" under "valid and binding" contracts. Disney requests the court rule against the district and "award other relief deemed proper."

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the newly-created Central Florida Tourism Oversight District after losing control of its self-governing status. This special status was granted decades ago and allowed Disney, specifically the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, to operate as its own form of government.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made it his goal to strip Disney of this special privilege, with the state of Florida taking over control and reworking the district entirely. Since then, the outspoken Florida Governor has made several threats against Disney, most of which include changing how the Walt Disney World Resort runs and operates in Florida.

DeSantis teased building a new state prison on the property as well as raising taxes for Guests staying at any of the various hotels. DeSantis also introduced new regulations for rides and attractions, as well as the Walt Disney World Monorail.

Disney’s major arguments in this new suit claim that the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is roughly the same as Disney’s original Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). DIsney claims that when the CFTOD was created to replace RCID, DeSantis simply renamed the district.

This lawsuit comes just after it was revealed that DeSantis’ top Disney chief must resign from his position or risk breaking Florida state law. This new suit also comes after DeSantis claimed that he and the state of Florida had “moved on” from Disney’s original lawsuit filed earlier this year, stating that the massive company would lose this fight.

While only time will tell what becomes of these lawsuits, it’s safe to say that the relationship between Florida and The Walt Disney Company is quite damaged. This battle dates all the way back to early 2020 when The Walt Disney Company publicly criticized Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, sending Gov. DeSantis on a journey to destroy the company in any and every way he could.

Bob Chapek was CEO during this time, leaving his successor Bob Iger with quite a lot to deal with upon his return.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details and updates as they become available.