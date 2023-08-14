Desantis Says Disney Will Lose, Claims He’s “Moved On” From Fight

DeSantis stated that he’s done fighting with Disney, revealing he thinks Disney will lose.

The last few months have proven to be incredibly strenuous for the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. This feud started in 2022 when The Walt Disney Company, which was then led by CEO Bob Chapek, publicly denounced Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Since then, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it his number one mission to destroy any and all special privileges and protections that The Walt Disney Company has enjoyed with its Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando.

Gov. DeSantis was successful, eventually stripping Disney of control of its Reedy Creek Improvement District, leading Disney to sue the Gov.

It’s been nonstop threats from Desatis since, with the Florida Gov. going as far as to tease a new state prison right next to Walt Disney World property. However, DeSantis recently changed his tune, stating he’s done fighting.

In a new interview conducted by CNBC, Gov. DeSantis claims that “Disney’s had a lot of problems,” going on to say, “I think that the skirmish they got in with these young kids. I think that’s a symptom of why they’re not doing as well because I think parents have lost some confidence that this is a company that’s really speaking to what they want, the way it had been traditionally.”

When asked about the lawsuit settled against him by The Walt Disney Company for alleged violation of the first amendment, DeSantis said, “we’ve basically moved on, they’re suing the state of Florida, they’re going to lose that lawsuit.” DeSantis was also asked what he would say to Disney CEO Bob Iger, to which he replied, “what I would say is drop the lawsuit.”

As for what will happen, only time will tell. Earlier in 2023, The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and the newly-formed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates.