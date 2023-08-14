Conservative Trolls Already Getting Nasty Over Live-Action ‘Princess and the Frog’

Just over a week after it was reported that Disney was working on a live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog (2009), conservative trolls have already begun plaguing the internet with racist takes.

Set in New Orleans, The Princess and the Frog follows the story of Princess Tiana as she tries to open her own restaurant. When she meets a frog named Prince Naveen, she kisses him to turn him back into a human, but the spell backfires, and she becomes a frog as well. They must find a way to become their human selves again while meeting many colorful characters, including Louis the Alligator, Ray the Firefly, Lottie Lo Bouff, Mama Odie, and the villainous Dr. Facilier, AKA the Shadow Man.

Since its release, the film has increasingly built up a fandom, going so far as to replace the beloved Splash Mountain, turning it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. And if the racist backlash to that is anything to go by, the live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog will be in for some tough times. And it’s already begun.

Trolls Want Emma Stone to Play Tiana in Live-Action’ Princess and the Frog’

Recently, a rumor has spread that Disney is already looking to cast Lupita Nyong’o in the role of Tiana. While there has been some criticism of this potential casting, there’s no doubt that Nyong’o is an exceptionally talented actress who could play the part well. However, conservative trolls have already taken to attacking the Disney film.

In response to the reported potential casting, multiple right-wing Twitter users replied that Disney should cast Emma Stone as Princess Tiana, with one user stating, “I think that Emma Stone would be a better choice,” and another declaring, “Emma Stone for Tiana.”

What’s surprising is that they all decided that Emma Stone was the perfect example to use for trolling this film, except for one person who suggested Ariana Grande. While these could be in reference to how both celebrities had been criticized for whitewashing and appropriation, it is unlikely that the trolls have put that much thought into their Tweets.

I think Emma Stone would be a better choice — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 14, 2023

All of this bitter casting is in retaliation to Disney’s recent practice of color-blind casting, which has received scrutiny from Republican-leaning critics. This happened with The Little Mermaid (2023) when Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel. It has most recently affected the upcoming Snow White (2024) since it cast Rachel Zegler as Snow White and recast most of the dwarves as different magical creatures.

What’s most confusing about this is if these critics don’t want color-blind casting, shouldn’t they be happy that Nyong’o is being considered for the role? That would mean that Disney is moving away from the practice they detest so much. Instead, they’re attacking a rumor that a black woman may be cast as a black woman, thus revealing their true identity: racists.

