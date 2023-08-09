Emma Stone’s Radical New Look Fuels ‘Spider-Man’ Rumor

It has been years since Emma Stone teamed up with Spider-Man, but her new look is re-igniting rumors that we may soon see her return as Gwen Stacy.

Emma Stone played Peter Parker‘s (Andrew Garfield) love interest Gwen Stacy in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and, as is the traditional fate of her character in Marvel Comics, was killed by the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) in its 2014 sequel.

However, if the history of comic books has taught us anything, death (and alternate universes) are no obstacle for characters that writers want to use.

Related: Tom Holland and Zendaya Breakup Rumors Surface Online Amid ‘Spider-Man 4’ Shutdown

It has been rumored for quite some time that Emma Stone may reprise the role of Gwen Stacy either in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony’s Spider-Verse series, and a peek at her newest fashionable style seems to be subtly lending credence to that.

Renowned hairstylist Mara Roszak recently styled Emma Stone and shared her new look, which Spider-Man fans quickly noted was extremely similar to her hairstyle in the Sony movies.

Emma's new haircut courtesy of her hair stylist Mara Roszak! 📸 pic.twitter.com/ZX2XNMxvND — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) August 8, 2023

Even more excitingly, her new look is also noticeably similar to that worn by the Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) of the Spider-Verse movies, potentially indicating some kind of live-action/animation crossover.

There is already precedent for this: fans were thrilled to see Donald Glover briefly appear as a variant of the Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), breaking the animation in a live-action appearance.

Additionally, Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) gave a speech about the nature of the Multiverse in which scenes of Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker could be seen, indicating that the Spider-Verse is connected to that series.

If the Spider-Verse series can give us a live-action cameo from a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why not one from the Sony movies? Bryce Dallas Howard has also been rumored to reprise the role of Gwen Stacy after appearing as the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007), so it seems we could have a surplus of Stacies in the future.

Related: Sony Loses Spider-Man Character Due to Legal Reasons

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently in development at Sony Pictures but has been completely removed from its release schedule, which likely means we won’t be getting answers any time soon. The studio is also developing a spinoff Spider-Woman movie, which could feature multiple variants of that character. Considering that Gwen Stacy is one variant of that character, could an Emma Stone Spider-Woman also appear?

Would you be excited to see Emma Stone return as Gwen Stacy in a Spider-Man movie? Web-shoot your answers in the comments below!