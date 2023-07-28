‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Vanishes, Removed From Release Schedule

Fans knew that the next Spider-Man movie was going to be delayed, but no one expected the movie to be removed from the release schedule.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) proved that Peter Parker isn’t needed to be the main star for the web-slinger to make serious money at the box office. The sequel made $677 million this year, making this animated feature one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Despite high expectations for the long-awaited sequel, Sony didn’t hold back and impressed fans with the story.

Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 was fantastic and the movie was chalked full of new Spider-Man variants. Even without Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir, fans had so much to love in the sequel, but Beyond the Spider-Verse wasn’t looking too great.

Reports of toxicity and workplace drama surfaced near the sequel’s release, revealing how brutal it was on the workers to get the movie done. Some even claimed that constant revisions and renderings meant that someone who worked on the movie for months might not even see any of their work make it into the movie because the staff was constantly changing everything.

All the work that went into the sequel didn’t allow Sony Pictures to get a head start on the next film with voicework still needed. Fans were concerned that Sony would rush to the finish line and force the movie to be released in whatever state it was next March, but the situation isn’t looking great because there’s no release date for the sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony removed the movie and pushed back several other movies due to the current strikes.

Sure, Beyond the Spider-Verse will be made. It’s impossible not to finish Miles Morales’s story and see how the Spider-Verse concludes, but each Spider-Verse movie has taken years of development. With the current strikes, Sony might need even more time to get the movie ready, meaning that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse might not release for another five years or longer, so it was removed.

There’s no real guess for when the movie will release, but seeing the finale of this story will be a big moment for fans, and no one wants to have Sony rush the production because the animation and visuals are one of the strongest components of the film. Rushing the quality will turn the franchise from a web-slinging success into a devastating box-office flop.

