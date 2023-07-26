Spider-Man Rumored to Make R-Rated Debut on Amazon

Season 2 of Invincible dropped a new teaser during the week of Comic-Con International recently. The trailer showcased the return of Mark Grayson as Invincible, but the climax of Season 1 has stained his perspective on heroes. He has been at odds with the leader of the Global Defense Agency as the world has been overrun with super villains. While this existential crisis was expected by fans in the footage after the previous season finale, many were gobsmacked with a potential tease of Spider-Man coming into the world of Invincible.

The potentially amazing melding of these two beloved heroes was speculated after the recent trailer listed voiceover actor, Josh Keaton, to be involved in Season 2. Keaton is known for being the voice of Peter Parker in the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series. In addition, Sony has recently agreed to develop several Spider-Man related projects for Prime Video, the platform which streams Invincible.

Each of these possible clues were reinforced again when fans reviewed the first Invincible teaser from six months ago where Mark (Steven Yuen) was shown dining with confidant, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Mark holding his phone and his wallpaper was the cover of a real Invincible/Spider-Man crossover issue from 2005.

The story centered around Invincible, who was unintentionally sucked into the Marvel Universe. He eventually gets partnered up with the Wall-Crawler to combat the infamous, Doc Ock. While this Easter egg could be pure fan service, the fanbase’s speculation has been fueled with these accumulating details. While this does not prove a future cameo from the treasured Web-Head, his appearance is feasible.

Invincible Season 1 centered around a benevolent Peter Parker-like teen, Mark Grayson, who does not know that his beloved, Superman-like father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) did not come to save Earth, but methodically conquer it. Invincible‘s brutal take on superheroes has been a massive hit for the Prime Video. The balance between irreverent humor, violent action sequences and expressed themes of Existentialism, Moral Reasoning, and family trauma have made the animated series stand out. While the Quentin Tarantino-levels of violence may not fit the vibe of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, it would certainly be a monumental event.

Season 2 of Invincible will debut on Amazon Prime Video November 3, 2023.

