Fans Demand Delay for Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Amid Allegations

Four years have passed since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) first introduced audiences to Miles Morales and the concept of the Spider-Verse. Although a pandemic happened in between, the producers explained that it actually did take all four years for their team to create the recently released sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

At first, fans praised Sony Animation and Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for their passion for the animation industry and willingness to break from the Pixar/Disney 3D animation mold that’s had a hold on the industry since Tangled (2010). Many claimed that the wait was more than worth it and expressed surprise and confusion when the final installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, was announced with a 2024 release date. That confusion grew as it was revealed that Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Gwen Stacy, hasn’t started any recording work for the next film, whereas they immediately started on the sequel after Into the Spider-Verse was finished.

Now that confusion has turned to anger and demand as it’s been discovered that production on the film was actually a nightmare. It’s been reported that crew members were forced to work 11-hour work days seven days a week, simultaneously working on several projects, and being told to throw away or redo an entire sequence with no forewarning. This apparently led to over 100 animators to quit the production before the film was finished.

Amy Pascal, one of the executives working on Spider-Verse, claimed that the level of work was not only normal in their line of work, but is to be expected, as is the loss of over 10% of their staff throughout the course of production. “If the story isn’t right, you have to keep going until it is,” she stated, following up by telling those complaining, “welcome to making a movie.”

However, as news of the working conditions and animator complaints have spread throughout social media, fans have taken to Twitter to demand a delay on Beyond in order to ensure a quality movie without the expense of the workers. “DELAY SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE. I DONT CARE HOW LONG I NEED TO WAIT, I DONT WANT ANIMATORS TO SUFFER. THEY DESERVE BETTER,” Tweeted @NitroSpidey.

Thousands of users shared their support, with @EyeofHarmony_ stating, “Honestly if it takes them 10 years to make the movie whilst being treated properly I will happily wait that time.” “I don’t understand why they are rushing these movies. They’ve already said this us the last one so why rush it and release it a year later. Great trilogies usually last over 8 years,” wondered @thewolfofy.

The reports come in the middle of an industry shake up as the WGA continues its ongoing strike for better pay and working conditions while SAG-AFTRA prepares to join them. While the focus of the current strike is on residual pay and keeping artificial technology out of the film industry, it’s bringing a wider awareness to the overall working conditions experienced by those in the industry.

As of yet, neither Lord nor Miller have responded to the complaints or allegations, but hopefully they take the outrage of the fans and the animators to heart for the next film. Fans have already waited four years for the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse and are proving they’re willing to wait longer for Beyond the Spider-Verse in order to ensure better working conditions and a movie that’s just as good as its predecessors.

