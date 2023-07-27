Disney Could Reboot MCU Amid Major Concerns

Marvel has been struggling among their fan base for a while now, as the studio faces claims of “superhero fatigue” and Disney CEO Bob Iger claiming the studio has over-saturated its market.

Earlier this year, Marvel experienced its biggest box-office failure yet with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which was the first film in Phase Five of the MCU. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023) was able to help the studio come back, a series of delay announcements cast further doubt on the studio’s status. The Disney+ series Secret Invasion faced uncertainty and delays, along with Loki Season 2, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and The Marvels (2023) all receiving delay announcements of their own.

There’s been complaints for a while about how oversaturated the MCU has become since the Avengers first teamed up in 2012, with over 30 movies and a dozen original series essentially becoming required viewing in order to understand any new Marvel installment. Iger criticized the studio earlier this month, saying that they would be pulling back the amount of content being released each year and drastically changing the next several Phases of movie releases.

In the midst of the studio’s frantic scramble, a DC creator has spoken up about Marvel’s current lineup, claiming that the MCU should be rebooted. Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim is responsible for helping DC build out its television set of heroes, mostly airing on The CW. The universe includes Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. Similar to the MCU, the series were connected within their own universe and utilized several crossovers and character cameos to build out the franchises and connect to the fandoms.

As DC Studios head James Gunn sets about rebooting the DC Cinematic Universe, the Arrowverse has officially ended with the series finale of The Flash. Now, Guggenheim has claimed that it’s time Marvel rebooted its own cinematic universe. In a recent interview, the creator talked about Marvel’s disappointing performances since Avengers: Endgame came out in 2019.

Talking about a hypothetical “what if?” situation, Guggenheim said that he agrees with Iger’s comments on Marvel and if he found himself in Kevin Feige’s role, he would “prune the tree…there’s too much content…I can’t keep up.” He compared the current Phase of Marvel movies to Phases One through Three, stating that up until Avengers: Infinity War (2018), audiences could theoretically jump into the fandom without having to watch everything that came before. He explained that previously, although the movies helped set up the world at large, they also operated on their own, with their own distinct beginning, middle, and ending.

Compared to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) “where in order to understand the villain of the movie, you had to watch – not a movie – another TV show…that you had to spend money to subscribe to the service that aired it,” he continued. He said that Marvel Studios seems to be going through what the printed comics did, which is get bogged down by their own expanding universe/multiverse, and needs to reboot itself, the same way the comics did.

As the future of the MCU is uncertain, between constant delays and now the ongoing Hollywood strikes, it’s possible that Marvel may take the time to sit down and really plan out where their universe is heading. With Marvel finally acquiring the rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, with Secret Wars expected to be based on a semi-rebooted comic run, it’s entirely possible that the MCU will eventually reboot itself and its existing universe. It’s already been dealing with lackluster performances and fan responses for several years, and with Iger himself condemning the studio and Warner Bros. gearing up their DC response to the MCU, Marvel is going to have to figure out a different plan of attack moving forward.

Do you think Marvel should reboot its cinematic universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!