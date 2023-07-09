Disney Delays Marvel Plans Indefinitely as Content Purge Grows

In the midst of a historic content purge and a writer’s strike, Disney has delayed upcoming plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a highly successful and expansive franchise that encompasses a vast interconnected world of superhero films, television series, and other media produced by Marvel Studios. It all began with the release of Iron Man in 2008, which introduced audiences to the charismatic billionaire Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. The film was a critical and commercial success, setting the stage for what would become a groundbreaking cinematic universe.

The MCU is known for its unique approach of interconnecting standalone superhero films, building a cohesive narrative that spans multiple characters, storylines, and dimensions. The shared universe concept was popularized by Marvel Comics, and Marvel Studios successfully brought it to the big screen, captivating audiences worldwide.

However, as we said goodbye to Chris Evans (Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) following the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the MCU took a different turn. Marvel has continued to see box office successes, most recently producing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023) as part of Phase 5. But, that still hasn’t stopped questions from forming about the future of Marvel Studios and what’s next, especially as some fans have expressed legitimate concerns over “superhero fatigue.”

Disney has been dealing with an ongoing writer’s strike, which has put several projects behind schedule, and the company has also been in the midst of a historic content purge in an attempt to save money. Disney+ has removed several series, shows, and movies from its streaming library, including a couple of Marvel shows.

Now, more reports have come forward that shows the uncertainty surrounding the MCU.

Inside the Magic recently covered that, in an Instagram post on Threads, Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, provided an update on the status of Shang-Chi 2. Liu mentioned that he was informed that the sequel would follow the next Avengers movie, but due to circumstances beyond his control, the plan keeps getting delayed. He expressed hope of sharing more concrete news soon.

This statement comes as an unexpected disappointment for fans who had heard rumors that Shang-Chi 2 would be released before Avengers 5. Initially, the movie was reportedly planned to debut between Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, with even the lead actor, Simu Liu, being unaware of the revised plans, it is evident that Marvel Studios’ Phase 6 slate is in a state of uncertainty, suggesting that more changes may occur.

As a result of the recent delays, which Inside the Magic has covered in-depth, Fantastic Four was pushed back to Summer 2025, and the next two Avengers movies were postponed by a year. Additionally, two untitled movies were removed from the schedule, and three unknown films are slated for release in 2026, according to reports from The Direct.

The current Phase 6 movie lineup– which likely will change– is as follows:

Fantastic Four – May 2, 2025

Spider-Man 4 – June 27, 2025 (Rumored)

Untitled Marvel Movie – February 13, 2026

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 1, 2026

Untitled Marvel Movie – July 24, 2026

Untitled Marvel Movie – November 6, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7, 2026

Regarding the two remaining dates, it is reported that one will be assigned to the Iron Man spinoff Armor Wars, while Eternals 2 might occupy the other slot. Although all three movies are likely in development, the exact order of their release may not become clear for quite some time, even to the studio.

We recently covered that Disney had delayed plans for Spider-Man 4 indefinitely, and this report only strengthens the argument that it could be quite a while before we know anything concrete. Tom Holland shared that Disney has paused all of its plans for the new movie, and we’ll have to just wait and see what might come next.

As we look toward the future of the MCU, it seems there are more questions than answers. The schedule could continue to change depending on the writer’s strike, and the company’s success in other endeavors, as well, especially as its content purge remains a hot topic.

