Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Flops, Disney Forced to Stream it Elsewhere

Disney’s MCU show, Secret Invasion, is doing so poorly that even Disney+ is putting it on another streaming service.

Secret Invasion: Marvel Cinematic Universe Cult Following

Secret Invasion definitely has a powerful cult following, but it just isn’t getting the numbers that Disney and the MCU need. The Marvel Studios show features Samuel L Jackson in the series that’s had much buzz surrounding Moon Knight and Oscar Isaac.

For all the hype that Disney Plus put into Secret Invasion, there was no way to push viewership. As it turned out, the series had the second-lowest viewership count at less than 1,000,000. Ms Marvel was the second-lowest series, but it barely lost to Secret Invasion.

Staggeringly Low Viewership for MCU Secret Invasion

These numbers might seem nice, but if you consider that the cost to create only a handful of Secret Invasion episodes was $212 million, those numbers are staggeringly low. It didn’t come down to just one Secret Invasion episode.

The flop that was Marvel’s Secret Invasion was beyond prediction, but not to reaction. As an answer, Disney decided to stream MCU Secret Invasion on a whole other platform. The hope is that the Marvel comics fans and all those who appreciate the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take to the new opportunity to stream the material.

Lacking Views, Disney+ Put Secret Invasion on Separate Streaming Service

Amidst the streaming wars, the Secret Invasion of the Marvel Studios show is taking to Hulu. This addition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a bid to garner views. It will only be available until August 17. The goal is that the 5.6 million followers of Disney Plus online will lean into MCU Secret Invasion.

The five episodes of the Marvel Studios TV series is currently on Disney Plus. Secret Invasion’s sixth and final episode is slated for July 26. Many speculate that the release of the MCU Secret Invasion episode is a direct result of Disney Plus trying to garner subscribers.

He’s bringing the Fury. Celebrate the first three episodes of Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, now streaming on #Hulu until 8/17. Stream episodes now on #DisneyPlus. — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) July 21, 2023

Disney Repeats its MCU Tactics

This type of Secret Invasion in this Disney Plus cross-platform release will work for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear. Disney choosing to repeat its multi-platform tactics with this Marvel Studios implies the belief that Secret Invasion was effective historically. Disney Plus used this method for American Born Chinese and Star Wars: Andor.

Repeating History With Disney Plus

Individually, Marvels Secret Invasion might not have a sufficient audience, but pairing the Disney Plus powerhouse with Hulu allows the Marvel Cinematic Universe even more reach. There are only five Secret Invasion episodes on Disney Plus, until July 26. Fans will have until mid-August to experience Secret Invasion on Hulu.

The question is whether the Skrull Talos following will be sufficient, even when you add in Hulu’s audience. Will those who back all things Marvel Cinematic Universe, will rally behind Secret Invasion? Will the Marvel Universe survive the loss of Moon Knight and adapt, or will the fandom fall by the wayside along with Iron Man and Captain America.

