Brie Larson ‘The Marvels’ Post-Credit Scene Allegedly Leaked, Reveals Secret Future of MCU

A post-credits scene for the upcoming Brie Larson movie The Marvels has allegedly been leaked, and, if true, indicates that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading in a different direction than Kevin Feige has been hinting.

The Marvels is Marvel Studios’ next chance for a blockbuster on the level of its previous films like The Avengers (2012) and Black Panther (2018), which it desperately needs. After several flops and the worst-reviewed Disney+ series to date, the studio needs a big win, and it is all on Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) controversial shoulders, along with Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Teases Major Connection Between ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘The Marvels’

Or is it? We recommend taking any leak with a grain of salt, but this new information about The Marvels and the future of the MCU raises eyebrows, to say the least.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR THE MARVELS TO FOLLOW

A synopsis of a post-credits scene for The Marvels was by @CanWeGetToast in a since-deleted Tweet and purports to follow up on not just the upcoming Brie Larson (who Disney is already getting nervous about) movie but basically the entire last Phase of the MCU.

Okay, so we’ll break that down.

It appears that Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) is being prepped for a leadership role within the new generation of superheroes, using information left behind by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) after the end of both the Nia DeCosta movie and Secret Invasion.

At least the part of Kamala Khan discovering a tablet that Nick Fury used to track superheroes across Earth seems pretty likely. It was already established in Secret Invasion that Fury had been monitoring metahuman individuals across the globe on a level previously unsuspected, so he could have potentially left some information behind.

Related: Disney Confirms Major Change to ‘The Marvels’ Villain

Kate Bishop was first introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021), where she basically took on the role of the Avengers’ resident archer from a very tired and emotional Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Along with bringing back the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and introducing Echo (Alaqua Cox), it appears that Hawkeye was doing a lot more place-setting than we initially suspected.

Finally, as the leak mentions, referring to Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie (currently played by Kathryn Newton), last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), strongly indicates that Marvel Studios is looking to set up the Young Avengers, a superhero team from Marvel Comics that usually consists of superheroes connected to older counterparts in some way.

This also raises the strong possibility that we may see younger (or just new) versions of the original Avengers appearing soon.

For example, the comics’ Iron Lad is supposed to be a younger, time-displaced version of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors); could this tie in with the upcoming The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars? Could it be a way to get around Majors’ legal difficulties and write the actor out?

Will She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) be invited to the Young Avengers, or is there an age limit? Will we get yet another version of Thor?

At this moment, it is too soon to tell, and we will just have to take this leak of The Marvels at its word until the movie is released.

Does this post-credits scene sound plausible to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!