Disney Getting Nervous About Brie Larson, May Push Movie Back

Brie Larson is one of the most famous movie stars in the world right now, but it seems that not even one of her movies is a sure sell.

A new report in Bloomberg indicates that the Walt Disney Company (the parent company of Marvel Studios) is getting nervous about whether Brie Larson’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, The Marvels, should actually be released in November, as previously scheduled.

‘The Marvels’ May Be Delayed, Yet Again

The ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists should, in theory, not have an effect on the release date of a completed film. However, insiders claim that SAG-AFTRA’s ban on performers doing promotion for a movie might be enough to get The Marvels shuffled onto a nebulous future date.

More significantly, this would be the fourth time that Disney has pushed a Brie Larson Marvel back; initially, The Marvels was going to be released in February 2023.

Marvel Fatigue Is Worrying Disney

Although Marvel Studios is one of the most powerful production companies in the world, with multiple billion-dollar-grossing films under its belt, it is not immune to criticism.

The dreaded “Marvel fatigue” has been claimed by pundits to be in effect for several years now, with multiple projects since Avengers: Endgame (2019) being released to a lukewarm reception and diminishing box office returns.

Considering that Brie Larson was once being touted as the new central figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is not surprising that Disney wants to avoid the optics of one of her movies flopping at the box office.

‘The Marvels’ Will Follow ‘Secret Invasion’

The Marvels will reportedly conclude a loose trilogy including Captain Marvel (2019) and Secret Invasion, currently airing on both Disney+ and Hulu.

All three projects feature Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), basically dealing with the fallout from Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) receiving superpowers via the ancient war between the Kree and Skrull aliens. This time around, Fury and Danvers are joined by Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who seem connected to Captain Marvel’s powers in some way.

If Marvel Studios has yet another flop at the box office, it might not be the jewel in Disney’s crown for much longer. Brie Larson might be nervous about that herself.

