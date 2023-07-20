Brie Larson Confirmed to Play New Marvel Character

Brie Larson will be moving on from the title of Captain Marvel and playing a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a recently leaked Funko Pop toy has confirmed.

The upcoming film The Marvels will star Brie Larson once again playing Captain Marvel alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, but it seems that in the finale of the movie, Larson will be changing things up and exploding into a whole new power set and name.

Given that it seems The Marvels will conclude something of a trilogy that began with Captain Marvel (2019) and continued with Secret Invasion (2023), this may be a whole new era for the character.

We already reported that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be taking on a new role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it turns out that she actually will be transforming into a new character named Binary.

As reported by Instagram user canwegetsometoast, a new Funko reveals Carol Danvers as Binary and confirms that Brie Larson’s character will essentially level up at the finale of The Marvels, becoming even more cosmically powerful than she had previously been seen to be.

Brie Larson has portrayed Carol Danvers since Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and was, at one point, seemingly slated to be the new center of the Marvel franchise after the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and the overall shift from the original core of superheroes.

However, it seems that Marvel Studios has gone a slightly different direction with the character, even going so far as to change the announced Captain Marvel 2 to the more generalized title The Marvels. Along with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, it seems that the movie is being marketed as a group effort rather than a star vehicle for Brie Larson.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the transformation of Brie Larson from Captain Marvel to Binary changes that narrative in any way. In Marvel Comics, Carol Danvers has gone by numerous different superhero names and power sets, including Captain Marvel, Binary, and Warbird, so there is definitely a lot of precedent for this.

In Marvel Comics, Carol Danvers, as Binary, had the power to connect with the power of a “white hole” and use its immense energies for her own purposes. Given that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has sometimes been described by Marvel Studios as the most powerful hero in its universe, it will have to be seen how this changes her abilities.

