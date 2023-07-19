Marvel Ditches ‘Captain Marvel’, Rushes Brie Larson’s MCU Trilogy

Marvel Studios has made history after making a new MCU trilogy in just four years, and now the question is what will happen to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel (2019) opened the door to a new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Kree and Skrulls. After seeing Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) hide on Earth with the Skrulls and help Nick Fury, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel saved the day when she took out the Kree Empire. Now, Larson is gearing up for The Marvels (2023), which will serve as the end of her first trilogy, but, surprisingly, will be her second MCU movie outside of the Avengers movies.

For The Marvels, Captain Marvel isn’t going solo for her next adventure. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau will join the hero for an exciting experience. To make things more interesting, each hero will teleport each time they use their powers.

Even though The Marvels will be a fun adventure with a new trio of super heroes, Marvel Studios has already finished Captain Marvel’s trilogy. According to Entertainment Weekly, Secret Invasion will be the middle story between the two movies even though the Disney+ series doesn’t include Brie Larson. Her absence from recent MCU events hasn’t been an accident, with Larson explaining why Captain Marvel is too busy to return to Earth as much as she wants:

“The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends. That’s certainly something I can relate to.”

Having Secret Invasion be the middle story in this trilogy makes it seem like the Skrulls got a trilogy with the alien shapeshifters confirmed to appear in The Marvels. Secret Invasion will help fans understand what will happen to the Skrulls on Earth and if Nick Fury can keep his promise.

After The Marvels, it’s hard to tell where Captain Marvel’s story will go. Her overall story will be over, and it’s hard to tell if Marvel will make another movie focused on Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel or if she will just star in future Avengers movies now on. It’s hard to know what Marvel will do with Brie Larson, but her MCU tenure might be shorter than fans originally thought if Captain Marvel 3 isn’t in the works.

