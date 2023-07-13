‘Captain Marvel’ Star Officially Departs MCU in Shock Exit

Fans are unhappy with what happened to one MCU star in Secret Invasion.

Marvel’s new series doesn’t focus on the Multiverse. Earth has had a lingering problem ever since Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel entered the MCU. Skrulls. The alien shape-shifters have been living on the planet for decades and were promised a home by Fury and Captain Marvel. Both of them failed to find a new home, leaving some Skrulls to handle this matter.

Instead of searching the stars, some Skrulls have decided it was time to overthrow humanity and wipe them off the planet. Secret Invasion takes the gritty espionage seen in Captain America and the Winter Soldier (2014) to a new level as Nick Fury tries to save the day with no powers or flashy CGI fights.

Samuel L. Jackson’s new Disney+ series just confirmed one character won’t be starring in future MCU projects, leaving fans furious at his final scene in Episode 4, “Beloved.” Gravik’s rebellion leads Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to save President Ritson from being assassinated. Skrulls, disguised as Russian soldiers, storm the envoy and almost kill the President, but Fury can’t save everyone. He watches his best friend die by Gravik (Kingsley Ben Adir).

That’s right. Talos sacrifices himself to save the President, and Gravik disguises himself as a U.S. soldier to get close to the president. Fury sees through the disguise but can’t stop the Skrull leader from killing his friend, leaving Mendelsohn out of the picture. After playing such a huge role in Captain Marvel (2018), it’s shocking how suddenly the character dies in Secret Invasion.

Fans are not thrilled, as many of them have shared their shock at Talos’s death:

Me after realizing that Gravik was the soldier holding Talos Me after realizing that Gravik was the soldier holding Talos#SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/wVGwhkZzU5 — Ana |Oscar’s skirt| (SI Spoilers) (@faretheeoscar) July 12, 2023 the way fury keeps losing people he cares about … first maria, now rhodey, priscilla, and talos … GIVE THIS MAN A BREAK !!! #SecretInvasion SPOILERS

–

–

the way fury keeps losing people he cares about … first maria, now rhodey, priscilla, and talos … GIVE THIS MAN A BREAK !!! pic.twitter.com/4GGLWqN3W4 — faz (@buckyssteven) July 12, 2023 AEW YOU FUCKINH KIDDING ME TALOS???????? IM CRYING THIS CANNOT BE REAL???? FURYS REACTION OH BOY MARVEL I HATE YOU

#SecretInvasion spoilers !!!!

–

–

–

–

–

–

AEW YOU FUCKINH KIDDING ME TALOS???????? IM CRYING THIS CANNOT BE REAL???? FURYS REACTION OH BOY MARVEL I HATE YOU https://t.co/4WP5Kjja5a — emma 🙂 (@buckysharper) July 12, 2023

Related: Disney Immediately Ceases ‘Star Wars’, ‘Marvel’ Content Moving Forward Talos, my beloved. He didn’t deserve this Talos, my beloved. He didn't deserve this#SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/6hsGrsMUMP — nini (@gilmour34) July 12, 2023 They were sick and twisted for this. They really had G’iah leave talos on bad terms only for him to d word the next minute. He better come back pls! UGH I CANT DO THIS TODAY

#SecretInvasion episode 4 spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

They were sick and twisted for this. They really had G’iah leave talos on bad terms only for him to d word the next minute. He better come back pls! UGH I CANT DO THIS TODAY 😭😭😭 #giah #talos pic.twitter.com/iDfKxCECDW — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) July 12, 2023

LOSING TALOS WAS HIS LAST STRAW. HE LOVED TALOS.

LOSING TALOS WAS HIS LAST STRAW. HE LOVED TALOS. pic.twitter.com/tzinn0hjWC — Liz | #secretinvasion era 💚🦉 (@Comicsnchaos616) July 12, 2023

In the end, Marvel knows what they are doing. Not having Talos lead the new group of Skrulls feels like the character never got the proper ending. This could mean that G’iah (Emilia Clarke) might take her father’s place as the new leader of the Skrulls, but her views on what should happen to her people are very different from Talos, so fans will just have to wait and see how Secret Invasion ends.

It’s possible that Ben Mendelsohn could return for a few more flashbacks, but after Secret Invasion, his relevancy to the MCU seems to be non-existent because Ben Mendelsohn isn’t a small actor and it doesn’t seem worthwhile to bring the actor back for a small cameo here or there in future MCU projects for a small flashback.

Do you think Talos should’ve died in Secret Invasion? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!