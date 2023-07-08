Marvel Studios Saves Phase Five, Emilia Clarke Might Star in ‘Fantastic Four’

Phase Five of the MCU might finally be turning things around, with Emilia Clarke potentially setting the stage for the Fantastic Four.

Clarke is currently starring as G’iah in Secret Invasion, a series dedicated to exploring how the alien shapeshifters have secretly taken over Earth. Instead of having a bloody war with humans, Skrulls have invested their time learning how to act like humans and take over important positions of power in the world government.

Now it will take Nick Fury‘s ingenuity to stop the aliens since humanity is doomed if he doesn’t. Originally, he promised the Skrulls a home but failed to keep it, leaving the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director to handle it on his own. No Avengers will come in to save the day, but that doesn’t mean another set of super heroes won’t appear.

One fan shared an intriguing theory online about how G’iah might have died in episode 3, but that the body she chose was actually Susan Storm from the early 2000s. The Fantastic Four crew may have all been captured and used by Skrulls before they got their powers. This would easily explain why the characters are nowhere to be seen when Thanos decimates Earth, etc.

Even if Emilia Clarke isn’t Sue Storm, she could still play a role in helping find them, as Gravik is going to create super Skrulls with abilities that seem familiar to the original Fantastic Four. While the super hero hasn’t been revealed in the MCU just yet, the comics actually had Skrulls as one of their main enemies, with the team introducing themselves after facing a Skrull threat. It would be awesome if Secret Invasion had the Fantastic Four save the day and tease their upcoming movie.

The Fantastic Four could easily have a role in Secret Invasion if Marvel is brave enough to do it, and Clarke could end up helping the Fantastic Four or be revealed to be the new Sue Storm and get an awesome role in the MCU for years.

Do you think Secret Invasion should introduce the Fantastic Four? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!