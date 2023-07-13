Disney Immediately Ceases ‘Star Wars’, ‘Marvel’ Content Moving Forward

According to CEO Bob Iger, Disney has announced to begin reducing its output on Star Wars and Marvel content effective immediately.

Come back and check this out: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Coming to Universal Orlando

Bob Iger to Remain as Disney CEO Through 2026 and More

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently sat down in an interview where it was announced he would return as CEO of the company through 2026. His original contract had him remaining CEO through 2025, but Disney board members voted to keep him on through the end of 2026. According to numerous reports, this came as big news as Walt Disney World Resort is currently experiencing a dip in theme Park attendance. In the new CNBC’s Squawk Box interview last Thursday morning, Iger confirmed he was not worried about the drop in Theme Park attendance. Iger also fired back at Governor Ron DeSantis after the Florida Governor claimed that Disney was “sexualizing children.” Iger also commented on the recent Writers and Actors strike news, calling it “disruptive” and “unrealistic.”

Come back and read this: Universal Launches Multi-Day Halloween Horror Nights Pass With a Brand-New Twist

Iger also discussed the Disney Parks, calling them “sublime” even though there is an ongoing battle between Park attendance and Guest experience at Walt Disney World Resort. Iger also mentioned in the interview how the beloved Disney Channel might be getting canceled regarding desiring to pull resources elsewhere. Amidst all this news and information released from the discussion out of the mouth of the official CEO of Disney, some significant news also dropped during the interview in the form of Iger mentioning the immediate halt of Marvel and Star Wars content in the future. Here’s what we know.

Come back and check this out: Woman Files Lawsuit Against Popular Theme Park Following Life-Threatening Incident

Bob Iger Confirms Less Star Wars and Marvel Content to Be Produced in the Future

During the interview with Squawk Box, Disney CEO Bob Iger re-confirmed that the company will be “spending less on what they make and making less” projects like Star Wars and Marvel. Iger was firmly asked whether or not he meant that Disney would be pulling back from Star Wars and Marvel; Iger simply responded with a firm “Yes.” From the official interview from Squawk Box, Iger had this to say about his future comments on Star Wars and Marvel content:

Yep. And pull back, not just to focus, but it’s also part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make and making less. – Bob Iger CEO of Walt Disney

This response comes at a time confusing the fanbase, as at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, more Star Wars films would be on the way through 2026, along with the announcement of some new shows coming soon to Disney+. In the coming days, Disney might address these statements to clarify more and bring a non-divisive approach to this news.

Follow Inside The Magic for more news on Bob Iger.