BREAKING: Bob Iger Staying as CEO of Disney For Years

Bob Iger is staying at Disney!

It has just been confirmed that Bob Iger will continue serving as CEO of The Walt Disney Company past his original contract timeframe.

Iger will remain as head of Disney through December 2026, which marks a two-year extension to the original date:

FLASH: Bob Iger will continue to serve as Disney's CEO through December 2026. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 12, 2023

This decision “allows more time to execute a transition plan for CEO succession, which remains a priority for the Board,” according to an official release from Disney.

Since the moment Bob Iger took the rings back from Bob Chapek, it’s been highly discussed just how long Iger would be staying. Iger signed a short contract, which specified he would be serving as head of The Walt Disney Company until the end of 2024.

Chapek quickly became one of, if not the most controversial figure The Walt Disney Company has ever produced, with fan reactions ranging from upset to downright disgusted on any given day. In late 2022. Disney revealed that Bob Iger would be replacing Chapek as head of the company, to the surprise of millions.

While this decision may have been the one a lot of Guests wanted, it was certainly not the one they expected, especially when considering Chapek had recently extended his contract months before his termination.

The relationship between Chapek and Iger was reportedly not great, with the two disagreeing on many things.

However, this bombshell announcement sheds some light on how The Walt Disney Company is currently operating, indicating it needs more time to pick a true successor. We actually reported on a rumor that Iger was looking to extend his contract, which we now know he definitely was.

Disney’s future looks bright, especially with someone as skilled and experienced as Iger taking the helm.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here as more information becomes available!