Severe Disney Bathroom Mishap Shuts Down Florida Location

epcot-bathroom-issue

Credit: @Jboz2178

Something went wrong in a bathroom at the Walt Disney World Resort, with employees having to act quickly before things became a lot worse.

Overview of EPCOT World Showcase with EPCOT ball in backdrop
Credit: DisneyLists

EPCOT is one of four theme parks at the Walt Disney World and is perhaps Disney’s most unique Park to date. Filled with educational experiences, Guests can truly learn a lot as they traverse World Showcase as well as the new CommuniCore Plaza area.

The theme park recently received its first-ever roller coaster, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening in 2022. This incredible new attraction has proven to be incredibly popular, bringing in a whole new crew of Guests into the already-iconic EPCOT theme park.

Guests can enjoy various countries and cultures as they make their way around World Showcase. Unfortunately, the Park experienced a bizarre issue recently, forcing Guests to watch their steps extra closely.

A family enjoying the International Food and Wine Festival's offerings at the Mexico Pavilion in EPCOT
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

On Wednesday afternoon at Walt Disney World, a bathroom backup caused quite some commotion at EPCOT.

This affected a large portion of the sidewalk and public areas near the entrance to World Showcase at the theme park.

A few photos, as well as one video, were shared online, all of which are linked below:

The exact cause of this issue is unknown, but it’s likely that a toilet got severely backed up. Of course, Cast Members quickly arrived on the scene to take care of the issue, offering their out-of-this-world service.

Towels were placed all along the sidewalk and walking paths, indicating something head overflowed and leaked all the way down toward Guests. Hopefully, the issue was taken care of quickly and the Park could resume its normal operations.

