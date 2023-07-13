Disney CEO Bob Iger Not Worried About Dropping Park Attendance

Hours after officially extending his contract, Bob Iger sat down and answered a few questions regarding the company’s present and future.

Over the last few decades, Bob Iger has become one of the true faces of The Walt Disney Company. Bob Iger was first named CEO of Disney back in 2005 and has guided the company through some of its most important and transformative years.

Of course, no discussion about Bob Iger would be complete without talking about Bob Chapek, the former CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Chapek was controversial, to say the least, with many fans disapproving of his profit-focused decision-making.

Disney officially axed Chapek in late 2022, replacing him with Disney veteran Bob Iger. Iger’s original plan was to return for just two years, but has since extended his contract by another two years.

Iger sat down with CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday morning to discuss his contract extension, as well as some other pressing matters for The Walt Disney Company.

Among these topics were declining attendance numbers.

When asked about recent attendance numbers at Walt Disney World, Iger said, “Measuring attendance at Disney World on July 4 didn’t really factor in temperature which is about 100 degrees—and 99% humidity on that day.”

In the last few weeks, it seems as though attendance has been dropping at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the 4th of July being exceptionally empty. One would expect a holiday to be incredibly busy, but wait times dropped to some of their lowest in over a decade during this time.

The brutal Florida heat and humidity were surely a factor, but it was still quite surprising to see the Walt Disney World Resort left so empty during such a popular holiday.

