Walt Disney World Crowds Vanish, Parks at Their Emptiest in 10 Years

Crowds hit a significant low at Disney World yesterday – despite July 4 traditionally bringing in one of the busiest times of year.

When you visit Walt Disney World, you know that lines are inevitable. While Genie+ (theoretically) takes the edge off the worst wait times, peak season can lead to spending hours in line for the Resort’s most popular attractions. These periods usually come around the holidays, with Christmas, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, and the Fourth of July typically leading to Disney World’s busiest times of the year.

However, as Inside the Magic has previously reported, Disney World has been something of a traffic decline in 2023. While Memorial Day weekend is usually a ‘packed like sardines’ kind of situation at Magic Kingdom, videos shared online showed a much emptier Park than anticipated.

Even Disney’s admitted that visitation is lower than usual. Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro confirmed in May that Walt Disney World Resort is currently witnessing a “moderation” in demand after the pent-up anticipation to revisit the Parks once they reopened post-COVID.

If we needed more proof that this was the reality, we got it on July 4. Disney World was a ghost town over the weekend preceding the holiday (again, usually a peak time for the Parks). It seems like crowds didn’t pick up on the day itself, with Thrill Data reporting average wait times that sat far below those of every Fourth of July dating back to 2014 – making this Disney World’s slowest Fourth of July in a decade.

Wait times across #DisneyWorld today, black, compared to each 4th of July going back to 2014. pic.twitter.com/Qd5shUlG7C — Thrill Data (@ThrillData) July 4, 2023

As it approached 5 p.m. in Orlando, average wait times sat at just over 20 minutes. According to the wait times listed on the My Disney Experience app, some of Walt Disney World’s most popular attractions – including Soarin’, Expedition Everest, and Tower of Terror – had waits of less than 20 minutes, while at one point Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway could be accessed in just five minutes.

In the past, wait times at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT (which are typically the busiest Parks on July 4 due to their patriotic fireworks displays) have pushed three hours. This year, the average wait time at Magic Kingdom was just 26.9 minutes, while EPCOT’s was 17 minutes. The entire Resort’s longest average wait time was for Magic Kingdom’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at 79 minutes.

There are plenty of reasons why visitation is down on July 4 this year. While some skeptics would like to put it down to Disney’s ongoing battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – and there’s a very valid argument that Guests are exhausted by price increases and Park complications such as Genie+, Lightning Lanes, and the reservation system – there’s another culprit to consider this time: the weather. Yesterday, temperatures hit a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit across Central Florida. Not exactly ‘waiting in line for Slinky Dog without shade’ or ‘staking out a spot for the fireworks’ kind of weather.

Regardless of the weather, there’s no denying that Disney World crowds are on the low side this summer. If there was ever a time to book a crowd-free July vacation, now’s your chance.

