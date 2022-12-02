“Why Is It So Sparse?” Disney World Park Surprisingly Empty

Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most iconic areas in the world.

When people think of Disney World, they think of beloved attractions, epic entertainment offerings, and special times with their loved ones. Walt Disney World is home to four iconic theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The theme parks give Disney Park Guests a chance to explore worlds they’ve always dreamt of seeing, and enjoy attractions that will never leave their memory.

But, one particular Disney Park is looking “rather sparse,” according to Guests.

One fan checking the My Disney Experience app recently asked:

Anyone know why Animal Kingdom has been looking empty on the app lately?

Of course, this is a relatively normal screenshot of what the My Disney Experience app looks like when you open Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Many fans in the social media thread shared that this has to do with the Park simply “not having as many attractions.” It should also be noted that Disney specifically designed Animal Kingdom to have a lot of land for the animals that it takes care of inside the theme park, both on Kilimanjaro Safaris, and on treks throughout the theme park.

DinoLand, U.S.A. has also been closed permanently and there are questions as to what might replace it. With this closure, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is down to just nine total attractions, with Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’Vi River Journey, Expedition Everest, Kali River Rapids, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and DINOSAUR being the biggest draws.

Disney has shared that it does plan to re-theme DinoLand, U.S.A. in the future. There have been teasers that the land may be Zootopia-themed, but nothing has been confirmed by Disney at this point and it likely won’t be for the foreseeable future.

Though it may look sparse, there is still plenty to do other than just rides at Disney’s Animal Kindom, including treks to see animals, and enjoy two world-class shows in The Festival of the Lion King and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond.

What do you think of Disney’s Animal Kingdom needing more attractions? Let us know in the comments!