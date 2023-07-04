Walt Disney World Location Announces No Fireworks This Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest days of the year for Walt Disney world.

Three of the four Parks, which excludes Animal Kingdom, offer festive and patriotic specialties to thousands of Guests for the holiday each year. Magic Kingdom is by far the most crowded as Guests line up around the Castle Hub and Main Street early in the day before crowds spread out around the Park in hopes of catching the show.

EPCOT and Hollywood Studios also offer a special display of fireworks in celebration, and Guests flock to those Parks once Magic Kingdom hits capacity or becomes too crowded to see anything. If you don’t want to be in the Parks for the fireworks, you can see them pretty well from the Park Resorts, including the beach at Fort Wilderness, Contemporary, Boardwalk, and the walkway between Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

However, one Walt Disney World location that does not offer fireworks, besides Animal Kingdom, is Disney Springs. In fact, the downtown Disney area that provides unique shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences has never had fireworks for any occasion. Although you may be able to see some of the Park fireworks from Disney Springs or one of its surrounding Resorts, it’s not guaranteed.

The official Disney Springs Twitter posted a reminder yesterday to let Guests know, saying, “We hope you’re enjoying the holiday weekend! As a friendly reminder, Disney Springs does not offer fireworks, but please enjoy our nightly live entertainment.” The post also informs Guests that there will be Fourth of July-inspired performances on the AdventHealth Waterside Stage, which is the stage directly across from World of Disney.

We hope you're enjoying the holiday weekend! As a friendly reminder, Disney Springs does not offer fireworks, but please enjoy our nightly live entertainment. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KzjsYvdrF6 — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) July 3, 2023

Fourth of July is an incredibly busy holiday for Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World. If you plan on going to the Parks today or on the Fourth of July in the future, please be aware of showtimes and keep in mind that crowds will be massive and you may not get a perfect viewing spot for any fireworks. On top of that, please don’t go to Disney Springs expecting a dazzling show because they won’t have one.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July, from us here at Inside the Magic!