Disney World Announces Tighter Restrictions for Guests

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is constantly evolving and changing its form to meet the needs and desires of Disney World Guests. Over the last few years, we’ve gotten new attractions at each of the four Disney theme parks. Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, and followed that up by opening Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park opened World of Pandora— Avatar back in 2017, and there are rumors that more attractions could soon be coming to the theme park in the near future.

Major construction has been underway at EPCOT for the last few years as the Disney Park undergoes an entire theming change. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened last May, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in 2021. If that weren’t enough, Disney is transforming the theme park and is still in construction on two main areas, the World Celebration Neighborhood and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which is expected to open later this year.

Finally, over in Magic Kingdom Park, TRON Lightcycle / Run opened this past April. In addition, Splash Mountain closed down permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is expected to open in late 2024.

While there is plenty of construction and changes happening at Disney World, some things stay the same. Every single Fourth of July, Disney has a huge fireworks show– titled Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky– at Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. The show features a huge display of fireworks and is performed at 9:20 p.m. on July 3rd and July 4th.

Just as it did in the last couple of years, Disney has announced tighter restrictions for Guests hoping to view the fireworks spectacular. One thing you may notice when visiting Magic Kingdom is that many Guests don’t stay in the theme park to view the Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular. Instead, many choose to roam around the nearby Disney Resorts and enjoy a view with less crowds at one of the hotels on the Seven Seas Lagoon.

However, if your plan is to try and get a good viewing spot for the Fourth of July display, you’re out of luck unless you’re a Guest of one of these hotels. Disney has announced that only Guests who are staying at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian will be allowed beach access viewing of the fireworks.

Though this area is open to all during the normal fireworks displays, it will only be open to hotel Guests for the next two nights. Those staying at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa can get a wristband that will allow them to access the beach if they choose to view the fireworks from that location.

Disney’s “Happily Ever After” will not be performing on July 3rd or July 4th. The fan-favorite nighttime spectacular will return at its normal time, 9:20 p.m., on July 5th. Please check Disney’s entertainment calendar for the latest updates and information for showtimes, performances, and much more.

