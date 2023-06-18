More Updates Surface as Entire Disney World Land Remains Closed to Guests

Disney World updates have been shared regarding the indefinitely closed land at the leading theme park Resort.

Magic Kingdom Park was just named the most visited theme park in the world. Not surprisingly, the magical destination, home to Cinderella Castle and classic attractions like Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight, has been the leading theme park for many years.

Conversely, though, Walt Disney World Resort’s competitor, Universal Orlando Resort, overtook the other three offerings at Disney World in terms of attendance.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure ranked higher than EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in this year’s TEA/AECOM index, with 11 million visitors. Magic Kingdom had 17 million, while Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort had 16 million.

Universal Parks have been making significant headway with its upcoming projects, one of which was the opening of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure. The Park is also home to the popular Hogsmeade half of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Soon, Universal Orlando Resort will open a third theme park gate, Universal’s Epic Universe, complete with an in-Park hotel and multiple new lands.

Many fans of Disney Parks have now begun opting for a vacation to Universal following a continued uptick in prices across the board, as well as the introduction of the Lightning Lane, Park Pass, and Park Hopper elements. And Disney seems to be fighting back by ushering in updates across the Resort.

From the opening of new e-ticket rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, Disney World is an ever-changing landscape.

And that is clear with the progress being made in EPCOT’s World Celebration neighborhood.

Disney World recently reimagined the former Future World area of the theme park, with the World Showcase adjacent land becoming World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature. The aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind can be found in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion in World Discovery, while World Nature is home to the classic Living with the Land (yes, that attraction that a Guest risked everything for a cucumber) and Soarin’ Around the World attractions.

As for World Celebration, Guests can visit rides like Spaceship Earth or even the Imagination! pavilion featuring the Journey Into Imagination (hey, Figment!). But at present, the majority of World Celebration is under construction as Imagineers pull together the new CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza elements at the Disney Resort.

The CommuniCore Plaza will be the hub of EPCOT’s many festivals, such as the International Flower & Garden Festival and the International Food & Wine Festival, with CommuniCore Hall’s multi-purpose space featuring things like a mixology bar and demonstration kitchen.

Amid the construction, aerial photographer Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) captured new building works in the area and the potential new Disney experience incoming. The Disney World updates are as follows:

Structure in World Celebration. Likely for lighting.

Decorative element in World Celebration. Likely is lighting.

White triangles seen over the fence line. On a service building across from CommuniCore Hall. Triangles likely soon on the Hall exterior too.

One side of new lighting and sound structure at CommuniCore Plaza.

Guests visiting EPCOT can take a look at the construction themselves when walking or riding the monorail through the Disney Park.

Also at work in this area, but actually opening in World Nature, is Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The new water-based attraction is moving forward and hoping to be opened by late 2023. In fact, it was recently shared that music could be heard at the Moana-themed location.

As for the rest of Walt Disney World, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the “blue sky” projects Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chief Josh D’Amaro shared at last year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California.

At the conference, D’Amaro — along with Walt Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee and Creative Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering Chris Beatty, revealed potential plans for areas at Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, including a Villains-themed land and an area devoted to Zootopia (2016).

