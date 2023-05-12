Photos Reveal Current State of Indefinitely Closed Disney World Land

Updates have been shared regarding the continuing development of one of Walt Disney World’s lands, which is currently closed indefinitely.

Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) just wrapped its 50th anniversary — an event that not only celebrated the Parks five-decade history but also set the scene for many development and construction projects across the Resort.

Most recently, Magic Kingdom opened TRON Lightcycle / Run, welcoming Guests to experience The Grid and race their way to victory. The opening of the TRON-themed attraction came a year after EPCOT debuted its first Marvel ride — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

In fact, the entirety of EPCOT’s former Future World has been under construction for a long time. The construction work around Spaceship Earth comes after reports of Disney’s major refurbishment of the iconic attraction have seemingly been curbed.

This area has been one of the longest large-scale projects in recent memory. Last year, Disney World reinvented the entire Future World area, naming three neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. These newly named areas join the already established — and popular — World Showcase.

Now, new construction updates have been given, and Disney fans can take a look at how the project is faring at EPCOT Park

Aerial photographer Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) shared new photographs of the currently closed area of Disney World’s EPCOT:

Aerial overview of construction of World Celebration.

Aerial overview of construction of World Celebration. pic.twitter.com/eRFIalNHXv — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

As one commenter noticed, Disney seems to have landscaped the area where the temporary path to World Discovery’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was by EPCOT’s Guest Relations.

Bioreconstruct shared more shots of the World Celebration area, which will eventually be home to the CommuniCore Hall — a multi-purpose space, seemingly with rotating exhibits and offerings.

Aerial look at increasing forest and developing features in World Celebration.

Aerial look at increasing forest and developing features in World Celebration. pic.twitter.com/jQ83tBr6iu — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

And speaking of CommuniCore Hall (a location that will feature things like a demonstration kitchen and mixology bar), the photographer also captured the building and the CommuniCore Plaza specifically, indicating that a Guest walkway may be reopening soon:

Aerial look at construction of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza. Arrow where it seems like a guest walkway will open soon. Restrooms likely reopening too.

Aerial look at construction of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza. Arrow where it seems like a guest walkway will open soon. Restrooms likely reopening too. pic.twitter.com/LfeIbEHKCO — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

This next image captures the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction as part of World Celebration’s adjacent neighborhood, World Nature:

Aerial look at current work for World Celebration, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, and Journey of Water.

Aerial look at current work for World Celebration, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, and Journey of Water. pic.twitter.com/mRDImBB25k — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

No exact date has been given for the opening of Journey of Water, with Disney still stating a “Late 2023” debut.

Despite World Celebration being under such extensive construction, areas like the Imagination! pavilion (home to Journey Into Imagination With Figment) is still open to Guests visiting the Disney theme park at this time.

Eventually, and what will certainly be a duet of popular photo opportunities, Dreamers Point — a statue of Walter Elias Disney himself — and the Mickey and Friends meet and greet location will open in World Celebration. The area will also be the hub for the Park’s beloved festivals, such as the International Festival of the Arts, the International Flower & Garden Festival, and the International Food & Wine Festival.

Are you looking forward to World Celebration finally being finished at EPCOT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

