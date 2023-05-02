EPCOT at Disney World is one of the Resort’s most popular theme parks, but Guests have been told that one entire area has been closed unexpectedly, with all access denied.

As Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) exits its 50th anniversary celebrations, Governor Ron DeSantis has launched an all-out fight against The Walt Disney Company. The catalyst for the now nationally acknowledged disagreement was Disney’s condemnation of the Florida legislature’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, or as it became commonly known, the Don’t Say Gay Bill.

Over the past year, both parties have waged a political and cultural war on the homefront, resulting in the loss of the Reedy Creek Improvement District — now named the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. With a board appointed by DeSantis himself, their power was actually stripped not long after their installation. Now, Disney has sued the Florida government, and the latter has countersued.

But, for most Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort, this won’t affect their trip quite yet. After all, despite its ballooning prices and confusing systems like the virtual queue and Disney Genie+ offerings, Guests do still flock to the Resort in their millions.

From Magic Kingdom Park to EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, two Disney water parks, and Disney Springs, Disney World is a concentration of all things Mickey Mouse, nostalgia, and that 100-year-old charm. Each theme park on Disney World Resort property offers a different experience, and one of the most unique parts of the Orlando-based destination is EPCOT.

Originally planned as Walt’s Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow — a real lived-in place that just so happened to help the House of Mouse secure the historic Reedy Creek filing in 1967 — and part of Walt’s original Florida vision, EPCOT at Disney World eventually became a hub of cultural celebration, encapsulating the essence of what Walt aimed to build.

Made up of four neighborhoods, World Celebration, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Showcase, EPCOT celebrates innovation, imagination, and education. The former three neighborhoods that made up the previous Future World area are still under some form of construction. World Celebration is perhaps the biggest scale project currently in progress at Disney World, and this year Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will finally open in World Nature.

As for World Showcase, the area has recently regained the nighttime spectacular EPCOT Forever after Harmonious ended with its 50th anniversary. One of the most interesting features of EPCOT are the 11 pavilions that surround World Showcase Lagoon. From Mexico all the way around to Canada, Guests are welcomed to enjoy different cultures, cuisines, and merchandise from across the globe.

But for one area, Guests were alerted to the fact it would not be opening.

Throughout the year, Disney offers Extended Evening Hours to its Deluxe Resort Guests. Running from 9 p.m. through 11 p.m., Guests staying at one of the Deluxe Resorts, such as Disney’s Contemporary Resort, can enjoy the theme parks for an extra amount of time. While the official Walt Disney World website details the attractions that can be experienced during these hours, sometimes operational issues get in the way.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, Guests at EPCOT were alerted that the France pavilion, including its e-ticket ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, would be closed. A report, by the way of Kenny the Pirate, stated that Guests received the following message.

“Pardon the inconvenience. On behalf of the team at EPCOT, I apologize that the France Pavilion, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, will be unavailable for tonight’s Extended Evening Hours,” the report reads. “We hope you are able to enjoy the pavilion before it closes at 9 p.m. tonight.”

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is one of the Park’s newest and most popular rides. Its closure during extended evening theme park hours could have been a blow for those wanting to use the quieter period to experience the attraction. At this time, there is no explanation given over why Disney decided to close the France pavilion at EPCOT, but they do include this messaging regarding rides in evening hours on their website:

*Please note that attractions are subject to change and may not always be operational. To learn about any unplanned closures or long-term refurbishments, please view details about the attraction on our website or mobile app.

Did you miss out on this closed-down area in EPCOT at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!