Entire Disney World Land Closed Down Indefinitely, Updates Given

If you’re visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” you know that there are plenty of attractions to enjoy at the Disney Parks. Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT are all home to iconic entertainment offerings and attractions that bring in millions of Disney World Guests each and every year.

Of course, the realities of operating a world-class theme park year-round with no closure dates mean that there will be construction happening, basically constantly.

EPCOT, which is home to many fun rides, including the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, is one Disney Park receiving the most attention. Even with a couple of new rides opening, there’s still plenty of construction happening at the theme park as Disney prepares for even more in the near future.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared an aerial photo showing the work being done at an area in EPCOT that has been closed down indefinitely.

EPCOT is now divided into four main sections: World Discovery, World Showcase, World Nature, and World Celebration. The biggest emphasis right now, as far as construction is concerned, is on World Celebration and World Nature.

While World Nature is already partly open, the attraction Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is still being constructed with the expectation that it will not open until later this year. The other land, World Celebration, has been closed for several years, and there is still no timeline for when it might open.

These new photos show that there is still plenty of work to be done, and while Disney Park fans look forward to the day that they’re able to visit the land, which will include a statue of Walt Disney in Dreamers Point, they’ll have to wait longer.

In addition to the work happening at EPCOT, there is also construction happening at several other places inside Walt Disney World Resort. Magic Kingdom Park just recently closed down Splash Mountain permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. There are also rumors of a massive expansion coming to the Disney Park, being tabbed as “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney is preparing for a DinoLand, U.S.A. replacement. While it hasn’t been announced yet, we do expect that there will be news about this expansion and replacement at some point in the near future, possibly at Destination D23 this September.

