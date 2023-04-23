The BEST Restaurants for Birthdays at Disney World

Millions of people go to Walt Disney World every single year to celebrate their birthdays and for good reason! Who wouldn’t want to have their birthday at the Most Magical Place on Earth?

There’s a lot you can do to celebrate a birthday on your Walt Disney World vacation, from special merchandise to enchanted experiences. Be sure to stop by Guest Services at the start of your trip and get a birthday button – not only will you get well wishes all day, but who knows? Cast Members love to make a little extra magic for those celebrating a birthday.

One thing you can do to celebrate is by booking a special dining reservation. When it comes to birthdays, not all Walt Disney World restaurants and reservations are made equal, so which should you pick to celebrate? Here are some of our favorite birthday dining experiences.

To Celebrate With Characters

A character meal can be a great special occasion meal for your birthday! There’s nothing like getting birthday wishes from the likes of Mickey Mouse or a Disney Princess. At some locations, you may even get a special card signed by all of the characters at the restaurant! For a classic Disney birthday, book a table at Chef Mickey’s and have the ultimate celebration with Mickey and all of his pals. If you’re looking to celebrate like royalty, try Cinderella’s Royal Table (with the added bonus of dining inside Cinderella Castle) or Storybook Dining with Snow White at Artist’s Point. Or, switch it up and try a birthday breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace with Mickey & friends!

To Be the Center of Attention

Some Guests want to celebrate their birthday quietly with an intimate celebration surrounded by only those they love most. These restaurants are not for those Guests. Whispering Canyon will not only serve up delicious Southern food but ensure that EVERYONE knows it’s your birthday, with stick pony rides and raucous singing. The same goes at 50s Prime Time Cafe, where your birthday will be celebrated family style; all of the annoying relatives and teasing included. For dinner AND a show, head to the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue where you will not only get to enjoy a hilarious dinner show, but the performers will take time to sing Happy Birthday to all those celebrating. You may even be asked to get up on stage yourself for the finale!

For a Fancy Celebration

It’s your birthday, why not get a little dressed up and enjoy something a little fancier than usual? There are a lot of options for a slightly more upscale birthday celebration; you can try Le Ceilier at EPCOT for a delicious and intimate steak dinner. How about California Grill, where you can get a spectacular view of Happily Ever After at the Magic Kingdom? For the slightly more adventurous foodie, try Jiko at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, which features upscale African and gourmet cuisine and delicious wine pairings against a beautiful backdrop.

For a Special Experience

Why not splurge a little on your birthday? One of the best things you can do at Disney for your birthday is something you’ve never done before or wouldn’t usually do. Why not book a Fireworks Dessert Party at the Magic Kingdom, where you can enjoy a variety of desserts and drinks while you enjoy Happily Ever After? For something REALLY special, book a table at Victoria & Albert’s, the only Michelin-starred restaurant at Disney World, for a meal that you will never forget. Or, try Savor the Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where you can enjoy a private guided safari with a selection of cuisine and drinks to dine on in the savanna!