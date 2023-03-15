Details Unveiled for New Fireworks Dessert Parties

With the triumphant return of the beloved Happily Ever After just around the corner, Disney has released details for new fireworks dessert parties coming to the Magic Kingdom.

With Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration ending on March 31, with it comes the end of Disney Enchantment, the new fireworks show designed for the celebration that was met with mixed reviews. Disney fans are elated that Happily Ever After will be making its return on April 3, 2023, and Cast Members recently got an exclusive preview of the returning (and upgraded) show.

Alongside the show’s return, Disney has announced pricing and details for the Seats & Sweets dessert party, which will begin on April 1 (the first two days of the party will still have Disney Enchantment, and Happily Ever After will begin on April 3). Guests can start making reservations for this upcharge experience online on March 23, 2023.

There are three different options for parties; the Seats & Sweets Party, the Pre-Party, and the Post-Party, each with different amenities, times, and price points.

Magic Kingdom Fireworks Dessert Parties: Seats & Sweets

The Seats & Sweets party is the traditional dessert party. Guests will be seated at the Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant in a private, seating viewing area for the fireworks. Prior to the show, Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of desserts, such as chocolate-dipped strawberries and chocolate silk tarts, as well as a selection of cheeses and beverages, including beer and wine for Guests 21 and older. Guests will then be able to view the fireworks spectacular from a seat of their choosing on the restaurant’s patio.

Admission is $114 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $69 per child (ages 3 to 9), tax included. Gratuity is not included or required. Theme park admission and reservations are required for the event, and the show is subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Magic Kingdom Fireworks Dessert Parties: Pre & Post Party

For those who wish to be closer to Cinderella Castle for the show (as Tomorrowland Terrace provides a complete but slightly far view), the Pre and Post Parties may be for you.

Both of these parties include a dessert reception with the same or similar menu to the Seats & Sweets Party, including beverage selections. The main difference is that Guests, instead of watching the show from Tomorrowland Terrace, will be escorted to a private viewing area in the Plaza Garden, where they will stand to watch the show. While it eliminates the seating option, it does provide a closer view of the show. The reception will be held either before or after the show, depending on which party you’re attending.

Admission for the Post-Party and Pre-Party is $99 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $59 per child (ages 3 to 9), tax included. Gratuity is not included or required. Theme park admission and reservations are required for the event, and the show is subject to change or cancellation without notice.