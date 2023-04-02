Shows at Disney World Where YOU Are the Star

For some of us, it’s a dream to get up on stage and perform. We’re always the first ones to raise our hands to get pulled up on stage, love being the center of attention, and adore getting picked out from a crowd, even if it’s for a joke made at our expense. Part of visiting Walt Disney World is getting to talk to characters and have those magical moments where you feel like the star!

And for some of us, the very thought of that is a cringe-fueled waking nightmare.

There are several shows and experiences at Walt Disney World that use audience volunteers… or slightly less willing audience participants. Here’s a handy dandy guide on all of the places where you could get picked from the crowd to be a part of the show. Use it to know exactly where to take your budding stars on your next trip… or where to stand in the back with sunglasses and a hat on so you don’t get picked.

Now, remember, you never HAVE to go on stage if you don’t want to! On the other hand, if you’d REALLY like to get picked for a show, be loud and proud when they’re searching for volunteers – or ask a Cast Member before the show. They may not be able to guarantee you a spot, but they’ll at least try to make some magic!

Monsters, Inc Laugh Floor

This monstrously funny show in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom is a must-see! As the monsters of Monstropolis have discovered that laughter is much more powerful than screams, they’ve decided to invite humans to a comedy show to gather energy. The result is a cheesy and hilarious interactive comedy show where special technology allows the audience to speak live to the monsters on screen. The audience participation here is random, so you won’t know you’re getting involved until suddenly the camera’s on you – so camera-shy Guests beware! It’s all in good fun, though, and you could be picked to help monsters finish their jokes, be involved in a telepathy demonstration, and more.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

If you’ve ever dreamed of being in an Indiana Jones movie, now’s your chance! The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the largest and most dangerous stunts on film are created. The show begins, though, with some audience volunteers being recruited as “extras” in some of the big action scenes. Don’t worry, no stunts are required yourself, but you do get an up-close look at the stunt performers in action. Of course, you’ll have to show off your acting skills first, so you may feel a little silly, but it’s a really fun experience. It’s also entirely volunteer-based, so you won’t get pulled up unless you raise your hand, and volunteers must be 18 or older.

Enchanted Tales With Belle

This show in the Magic Kingdom is for the fairytale lovers in your group. As you journey into Belle’s cottage and then to her library, audience members are chosen to assume different characters and roles to help her tell the story of how she and the Beast fell in love. Audience members are given props and costumes to portray characters like Mrs. Potts, Chip, Belle’s father Maurice, and even the Beast himself, who gets to have a magical dance with Belle. At the end of the show, participants get a special photo taken with Belle and a bookmark to remember the occasion! This is a fantastic opportunity for little ones who want to be a part of the show.

Festival of The Lion King

This amazing display of song, dance, acrobatics, fire, and more at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is one of the best shows at Walt Disney World! Celebrate the natural world with Simba and all of his friends in this exciting show, and Guests even have the opportunity to help welcome the animals to the theater by imitating their calls. An audience member will be picked from each of the four sections (Lion, Elephant, Giraffe, and Warthog) to imitate the animal sounds with the help of the performers. They’re usually picked from the front of the section, so sit there if you want to get chosen (or avoid it if you don’t!). During the show’s finale, children are invited to join the performers in a musical parade around the theater.

Turtle Talk With Crush

If you want to laugh AND learn, head to Turtle Talk With Crush at The Seas With Nemo & Friends in EPCOT. This show uses the same technology as Monsters Inc Laugh Floor, allowing Guests to speak live with the sea turtle Crush. Both little ones and grown-ups alike can ask Crush questions about his life as a sea turtle… or whatever they want, which often leads to some hilarious responses and conversations. This is a really fantastic interactive show that’s GREAT for kids and is sure to get laughs out of adults, too!

Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue

You’re not safe outside the parks! You could definitely get pulled up to participate in this hilarious dinner show at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. This much-beloved show serves up southern cooking alongside a knee-slapping musical comedy revue, which culminates in a pageant of the Ballad of Davy Crockett. Audience members are pulled up on stage to assume roles in the production, including a ranger, a can-can dancer, and of course, the starring role of Davy’s Angel (which is usually played by a grandpa). The performers choose volunteers quickly and discreetly, so if you’re deadset on getting chosen, mention it to your server – nothing’s guaranteed, but they may be able to make some magic!