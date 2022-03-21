Disney Drops Hilarious Pirates of the Caribbean Joke During Attraction

If you like to laugh, Walt Disney World Resort has the ultimate attraction for you.

Although Magic Kingdom is filled with amazing attractions, there is one offering that will surely have you chuckling harder than any other option available. In Tomorrowland, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is a place where Guests can come to listen to Mike Wazowski act as the MC for the night while other characters who were not in Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001) are introduced to the audience.

The show is filled with hilarious jokes and a ton of audience interaction, which is great as it makes the show very easy to enjoy over and over as every experience is unique. One of the coolest aspects about Laugh Floor is that while waiting in the queue, Guests can actually join the show! There are big screens telling Guests that they can text in their jokes to be read during the show if they have one. They are often very corny, but many tend to have a Disney flair to them which makes it fun to hear while at Magic Kingdom.

One Disney Guest texted in their joke, and it was actually selected for the show! Once we read it, however, we could quickly see why. StevenXC not only included another Disney attraction into the mix, Pirates of the Caribbean, but somehow managed to turn it into a math joke. Even Jack Sparrow would be laughing at this one!

My joke was selected for the Laugh Floor. “What’s a math teacher’s favorite attraction?” “PI-rates of the Caribbean!”

The comments of the post were filled with Guests carrying out the hilarity of the math joke, stating, “Only 3.14% of people will get this joke.” Others noted how much they love this aspect of Laugh Floor, one Guest said, “My son was so proud when his was selected. How did the cookie pay its bill? By dropping some dough.”

Another Guest stated all of the jokes they have used, however, they seem to have not yet been selected!

I have dropped some serious dad jokes and never gotten selected…for example What is a giraffe’s favorite fruit?… a nectarine or this humdinger… I was addicted to the Hokey Pokey….but I turned myself around… And last but certainly not least What’s the least spoken language in the world?…sign language. Don’t worry I won’t keep going, congrats on getting picked. Maybe I will be so lucky one day

With hundreds of Guests in the queue and many submitting jokes, it can be tough to get picked, but the good thing about this show is that you can keep trying every time you visit Magic Kingdom and enjoy the attraction! At the moment, the show is running from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Disney describes the show as:

A Monstrously Funny Show

Step inside the only laugh factory in Monstropolis and make your way into a comedy club hosted by Monster of Ceremonies Mike Wazowski. These scare-acters love to engage the audience. Don’t be surprised if you become part of the show! Inspired by the Disney and Pixar animated films Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University, this attraction scares up some monster laughs. Got a Good Joke?

Text your favorite joke before the lights go down and it could be used in the show! Watch Mike Wazowski’s video while you wait and listen for the instructions. Standard text messaging fees apply.

