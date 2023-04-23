Disney Guest Caught Bathing Inside Attraction, Does Unthinkable

A classic attraction at Walt Disney World Resort was the site for one Guest’s bath, according to reports.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort gives Guests the chance to embark on journeys and make memories that last a lifetime. Unfortunately, it seems that many Disney World Guests have lost their respective boundaries when it comes to how they treat attractions, Cast Members, and other Guests.

Over the course of the last few years, Inside the Magic has covered numerous stories about bad Guest behavior in the Parks. Several Guests have been spotted getting off attractions and making their way through the ride without sitting in their vehicles. Just a few attractions that have seen Disney Park Guests sneak off their vehicle include Splash Mountain (before it closed permanently), Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land, and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, to name a few.

In addition to disrupting rides, Guests have been spotted climbing into restricted areas, brawling in the Disney World theme parks, and having altercations with Disney Cast Members.

Recently, it seems a Guest broke the rules while enjoying “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom Park when they attempted to give themselves a “bath.”

Poseidon Entertainment tweeted about the incident.

To the man who dunked his hand into the “It’s a Small World” water and washed his face with it, I’m extremely curious what your next week of health will look like.

While it may not seem like a big deal, putting your hand in the water at any Disney Park attraction is dangerous, and this is not the kind of water that you should want to take a bath in. When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, Guests should listen to the directions of Disney Cast Members and follow the posted signs, which tell you to keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicles at all times.

“it’s a small world” was created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. Personally overseen by Walt Disney in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the attraction was a huge hit. After 2 seasons there, it was shipped to Disneyland park, where it opened on May 28, 1966.

In 1971, “it’s a small world” was recreated to become one of the Opening Day attractions at Walt Disney World Resort. Due to its immense popularity, the attraction has been replicated at many Disney theme parks around the world and is considered a Walt Disney masterpiece.

